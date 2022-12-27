Travelers left stranded as Southwest Airlines cancels 2,700 flights nationwide

Photo by Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Travelers along the West Coast were frustrated Monday evening when Southwest Airlines canceled many departing flights from Los Angeles area airports.

The budget carrier had experienced a crippling winter storm over the weekend. It could not cope with the operational issues that ensued, leaving passengers stranded across the US at one of the year's busiest travel times.

At LAX alone, most Southwest flights were listed as canceled or delayed on Monday and Tuesday, with "unavailable" messages appearing when attempting to book through their website until December 31st.

Similar issues were reported at San Diego International Airport. Despite this, Chris Perry of Southwest Airlines sought to reassure travelers by assuring them that planes are still flying, albeit with limited inventory available for booking.

Nationally, approximately 2,700 flights were canceled on Monday, and a further 2,600 (63%) were canceled on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.com.

In addition, 15% were listed as delayed. Tirso Rayo was one such traveler who was trying to make a flight back home to Boise, Idaho but found his flight had been canceled, and rescheduling seemed unlikely.

He remarked that it showed "poor business" from Southwest Airlines and vowed never to fly with them again. Other passengers responded by renting vehicles and carpooling to get home safely.

Leaks began circulating online from an employee inside Southwest Airlines who blamed some of the operational crisis on employees calling out sick; however, Southwest has not commented on whether this is true.

However, in a statement on Monday, they did express apologies for what had happened:

With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable...our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

The United States Department of Transportation has said they will investigate the rate of cancellations and delays to determine whether they could have been prevented or if Southwest Airlines is adhering to its customer service plan accordingly.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also said he is closely monitoring the situation, with more information due today (Tuesday).

Given how high profile this incident has become - affecting thousands of customers across numerous states - it remains to be seen when normality will resume at these airports.

Still, it won't be too long before people can begin traveling again without interruption or inconvenience. However, some may remain hesitant, given similar occurrences after such an extensive period of disruptions from within the airline itself.