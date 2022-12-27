Man dies after attempting to break into North York apartment building

Photo by Photo by Anders Holm-Jensen on Unsplash

A man has died after allegedly attempting to break into an apartment building in North York on Sunday morning.

Toronto police received reports of a break-in at the high-rise apartment around 5:10 a.m., and officers arrived to find the man on a balcony of one of the units.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that officers attempted to negotiate with him from another balcony. Still, at 6:50 a.m., he fell from the balcony to his death below.

An SIU spokesperson said that two investigators and one forensic investigator are now handling the case. The SIU is called upon whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault. So this is why their investigation is taking place in this instance.

The SIU has not released any further information as they continue investigating what happened leading up to the man's fall from the balcony.

Witnesses have reported that it appeared as though he might have been trying to climb over a balcony to gain access to another unit. However, this has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The deceased's identity has not been made public yet, and there is no information about who may have owned the unit he was attempting to break into or what may have motivated him to do so.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and contact them directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This event happened because someone was not safe. People who live alone or with other people need to take measures to stay safe. This includes checking doors and windows for signs that someone has been there, investing in extra locks, using lights that go on when someone moves near an entry to the living space and taking advantage of community resources such as Neighbourhood Watch groups or Crime Prevention programs run by local police departments.

Lastly, community members should always be aware of their surroundings and watch out for suspicious activities so that tragedies like these can be prevented before they happen.