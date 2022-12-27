Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changes

Photo by Photo by Robert L. on Unsplash

TUSCON, Ariz. - Tucson is taking a significant step forward in establishing itself as a leader in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs).

City Council recently adopted a Climate Emergency declaration in 2020 with the commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

To help achieve this goal, Tucson is developing a policy to ensure EVs are purchased whenever available to replace retiring cars in its fleet.

Since adopting the roadmap last year, the city has already ordered 26 EVs at about $2 million.

Still, supply chain issues have slowed delivery due to short purchasing timeframes, increased demand for EVs, and order cancellations.

As a result, Tucson determined that about 28% of its fleet could transition to EVs. Still, not every vehicle has an EV equivalent capable of performing the same function as fuel-powered cars.

Consequently, the city plans to spend almost $5 million this fiscal year on replacing 90 vehicles, only 35 of which will be electric or hybrid.

Our concern is that we don't want to get too far behind in replacing our vehicles," said Carlos de la Torre, director of the Environmental and General Services department.

We may have to buy traditional fuel-powered cars here and there just to make sure that we don't get too far behind on our vehicle replacement program."

The Arizona PIRG Education Fund report takes an optimistic view of the growing availability of EVs. Diane Brown, executive director of Arizona PIRG Education Fund, said,

the report documents the need to transition to electric vehicles, not turn the fleet over immediately. Supply chain issues and consumer demands are likely to be addressed by the time municipalities need to transition their fleets."

In addition to supplying more EVs for replacement purposes, cities must consider infrastructure needs like EV charging capacity when transitioning fleets. For example, Tucson Mayor and City Council approved code changes mandating specific parking space percentages at new developments with EV charging capacity for retail, residential, and office spaces.

Staff is also looking into creating EV charging infrastructure at four potential sites: Tucson Police headquarters, Tucson Fire Central Station, Tucson Water Plant 1, or Thomas Price Service Center. About $1.8 million has been budgeted for design and construction, with completion targeted within 1½ years from now.

Moreover, Tucson was awarded a $12.1 million grant from the federal Low or No Emission grant program for electric-powered buses, which staff is still determining how best to use towards fulfilling their transportation goals.

Director de la Torre will update City Council on the EV fleet replacement program progress during its Jan 11 meeting next week.

Tuscon's commitment to transitioning its fleet into cleaner power sources is good for the environment and economy.

There are fewer operating costs associated with EVs than traditional fuel-powered cars over long periods of ownership or usage without sacrificing performance capabilities or range while helping reduce emissions contributing to global warming.

This is important if humanity wishes to improve its chances against climate change which affects us all directly or indirectly.