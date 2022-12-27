Tulsa, OK

Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in Tulsa

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPrAj_0jvuzTpz00
Photo byPhoto by Jack Church on Unsplash

TULSA, O.K. - As the holiday season ends, Tulsa residents are reminded of an important way to make their celebrations more eco-friendly: recycling! 

Of course, the City of Tulsa wants to ensure residents recycle as much as possible. 

However, while most packaging, wrapping paper, and basic materials can be recycled in the city's blue carts, some items should not be placed in that bin.

Foil, shiny, or glitter wrapping paper is not recyclable and should be thrown away in the gray trash cart. Styrofoam and bubble wrap also do not belong in the recycling bin and should instead go into the trash. 

Likewise, plastic bags, flexible firm plastics, tarps, plastic strapping, ribbons or bows, tinsel or ornaments; Christmas lights, bulbs, cords, and wires; textiles such as tree skirts, stockings or clothing; ceramics; food-soiled containers; batteries and electronics; artificial or live Christmas trees all need to be placed in the gray trash cart.

If you live in Tulsa and are unsure about what can be recycled, you can always check out tulsarecycles.org for more information.

Christmas trees need to be disposed of in a certain way in Tulsa. On collection day, you can put the trees on the curb for December and January. But you must first cut the tree into four-foot sections to fit inside the trash truck.

It is crucial to recycle during the holidays and all year round. This helps reduce pollution and keeps our environment clean. Make sure you know how to recycle different types of materials so that they are in the right place.

The City of Tulsa is proud to offer its citizens a reliable system for the proper disposal of material which will help create a better environment for everyone going forward into 2023. 

You can help keep our environment clean this holiday season by checking recyclables carefully against guidelines online. This will help ensure things are in the right place after the festivities have ended.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tulsa# Oklahoma# Christmas tree# Recycle# Recycle program

Comments / 0

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
1925 followers

More from Edy Zoo

Walla Walla, WA

VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in Spokane

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, has been outfitted with a new computer system, Cerner, despite the many issues at the VA hospital in Spokane.

Read full story
4 comments
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continue

TACOMA, Wash. - University Place and Day Island, two neighborhoods in the Tacoma area of Western Washington, faced several weather-related issues on Tuesday. Strong winds and high tides brought flooding and power outages to the region. At the same time, soggy soil and heavy rain increased the risk of landslides and falling trees.

Read full story
Jackson County, MI

Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.

Read full story
Hays, KS

Terminally ill patient's use of THC-infused products leads to controversy in Kansas

HAYS, Kan. - The Hays Police Department and Hays Medical Center in Kansas have received threats following the publication of an article about a controversial incident on December 19.

Read full story
Providence, RI

Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residence

PROVIDENCE, RI. - On Friday, 27-year-old Brian Medina was arrested and is now facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence and holding a mother and her daughter against their will.

Read full story
1 comments
Joliet, IL

Joliet man arrested after pressing loaded gun against relative's chest

JOLIET, IL. - A violent incident occurred in Joliet, Illinois, on Wednesday morning when 59-year-old Jose Juarez pressed a loaded gun against a female relative's chest during a family disturbance inside their home.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Kent. - Pharmacies across the United States face a nationwide shortage of pharmacists, particularly at high-volume retail chains such as CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.

Read full story
1 comments
Little Rock, AR

Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Former Little Rock teacher's assistant Augustus "Gus" Shenker admitted to three counts of child pornography production in federal court on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was indicted in June 2021 after the FBI received a tip about seven child pornography videos stored in an online directory linked to Shenker's email.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident

HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.

Read full story
21 comments
Huntsville, AL

In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn Steelman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On June 24, 2021, the body of 28-year-old Laekyn Steelman was found in Five Points in Huntsville, Alabama. Following an investigation by the Huntsville Police Department, two individuals were arrested and charged with corpse abuse: Quartney Marie Smith, 38, and Joseph Stack.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sector

EL PASO, Tex. - The Biden administration is moving to expand its migrant processing capabilities in the El Paso sector. This region has seen a large influx of migrants since 2020.

Read full story
173 comments
Durham, NC

85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. - City of Durham officials recently responded to an incident involving an overflow of untreated sewage, estimated at around 85 gallons, entering a tributary near Ellerbe Creek.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo was hit with a massive winter storm on Friday that has wreaked havoc throughout the city. The Bomb Cyclone of 2022 has caused power outages, transportation closures, and other issues for citizens struggling to get back on their feet.

Read full story
2 comments
Manchester, NH

MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Alexandra Eckersley, who was adopted by Dennis Eckersley, a famous baseball player, is in big trouble. She faces a felony charge after her newborn baby was found outside in the cold without any clothes on. It was early Monday morning, and the temperature was only 18 degrees!

Read full story
Mays Landing, NJ

Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. - A New Jersey woman is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband on Christmas Day in Mays Landing. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility after police responded to a report of an injured man at her home late that evening.

Read full story
North Haven, CT

Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. - A heartbreaking tragedy occurred on Christmas night in North Haven, Connecticut when a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department was killed in the line of duty.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot wounds

BALTIMORE, MD. - Baltimore Police are investigating the homicide of 22-year-old Darius Brockington after a body was found in the 2200 block of Falls Road on Monday afternoon. The Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that he suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Travelers left stranded as Southwest Airlines cancels 2,700 flights nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Travelers along the West Coast were frustrated Monday evening when Southwest Airlines canceled many departing flights from Los Angeles area airports. The budget carrier had experienced a crippling winter storm over the weekend. It could not cope with the operational issues that ensued, leaving passengers stranded across the US at one of the year's busiest travel times.

Read full story
2 comments

Man dies after attempting to break into North York apartment building

A man has died after allegedly attempting to break into an apartment building in North York on Sunday morning. Toronto police received reports of a break-in at the high-rise apartment around 5:10 a.m., and officers arrived to find the man on a balcony of one of the units.

Read full story
17 comments
Tucson, AZ

Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changes

TUSCON, Ariz. - Tucson is taking a significant step forward in establishing itself as a leader in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). City Council recently adopted a Climate Emergency declaration in 2020 with the commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy