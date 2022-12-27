Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in Tulsa

Photo by Photo by Jack Church on Unsplash

TULSA, O.K. - As the holiday season ends, Tulsa residents are reminded of an important way to make their celebrations more eco-friendly: recycling!

Of course, the City of Tulsa wants to ensure residents recycle as much as possible.

However, while most packaging, wrapping paper, and basic materials can be recycled in the city's blue carts, some items should not be placed in that bin.

Foil, shiny, or glitter wrapping paper is not recyclable and should be thrown away in the gray trash cart. Styrofoam and bubble wrap also do not belong in the recycling bin and should instead go into the trash.

Likewise, plastic bags, flexible firm plastics, tarps, plastic strapping, ribbons or bows, tinsel or ornaments; Christmas lights, bulbs, cords, and wires; textiles such as tree skirts, stockings or clothing; ceramics; food-soiled containers; batteries and electronics; artificial or live Christmas trees all need to be placed in the gray trash cart.

If you live in Tulsa and are unsure about what can be recycled, you can always check out tulsarecycles.org for more information.

Christmas trees need to be disposed of in a certain way in Tulsa. On collection day, you can put the trees on the curb for December and January. But you must first cut the tree into four-foot sections to fit inside the trash truck.

It is crucial to recycle during the holidays and all year round. This helps reduce pollution and keeps our environment clean. Make sure you know how to recycle different types of materials so that they are in the right place.

The City of Tulsa is proud to offer its citizens a reliable system for the proper disposal of material which will help create a better environment for everyone going forward into 2023.

You can help keep our environment clean this holiday season by checking recyclables carefully against guidelines online. This will help ensure things are in the right place after the festivities have ended.