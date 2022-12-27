Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in Oklahoma

Photo by Photo by Eduardo Barrios on Unsplash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Town Village Retirement Community Residents in Oklahoma City were forced to evacuate this weekend due to flood damage from multiple pipes bursting.

Jeff Hart, whose mother is a retirement community resident, received an urgent call while attending a wedding shower. When he arrived, Hart found residents in the front entryway wrapped in blankets and rooms where water was spilling through the roof onto beds and furniture.

The incident happened when temperatures dropped below freezing early Saturday morning, causing water pipes to burst in multiple apartments throughout the retirement home.

In addition to flooding inside the building, ice had formed on outside walkways, making them slippery and dangerous for residents trying to leave home.

When I got there it was just chaotic," said Hart. "People were trying to put out fires with fire extinguishers and get buckets underneath dripping ceilings." He added that his mother is safe but shaken by her evacuation experience.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department got calls from people who said their apartment was flooding. The fire department helped get everyone out of the apartments and to a safe place.

There are still many questions that need to be answered about why the pipes in the building failed during subfreezing temperatures.

In addition, investigators are looking into whether any preventive maintenance measures could have been taken to prevent the disaster.

Hart commented that he hopes other aged-care facilities can learn from this experience and take steps to protect their elderly residents against similar disasters in future cold snaps.

It makes me wonder how many other places aren't prepared for this type of thing," he said.

Town Village Retirement Community has apologized for any issues caused by the floods. They are trying to fix the damage as soon as possible so people can go home safely.

The statement included ideas for what to do to prepare your home for winter and how to know if your plumbing is not working well.

This way, people who own apartments can take action to stop their pipes from freezing or breaking before it happens.

This event is a reminder of how fast bad weather can cause problems and make people have to leave their homes. This is especially true for older adults who live alone or in a care facility. Therefore, it is crucial to have a plan and support to prepare for events like this.