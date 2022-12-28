Harvard law professor suggests Trump's lawyers consider insanity defense

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6VIa_0jvtIo6K00
Photo byPhoto by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe recently suggested that former President Donald Trump's legal team may want to consider an insanity defense if their client goes on trial. 

Tribe tweeted his comment in response to a video message from Trump that the House select committee released on January 6, 2021. The 845-page report details the former president's role before and during the Capitol riot.

In the video, Trump called the committee members "very bad people." He said they had not found evidence that he wanted violence at the Capitol, even though there is no evidence to support this claim.

After viewing the video, Tribe commented on Twitter:

If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him. They'd better be psychiatrists expert at reflexive projection and capable of getting their client to plead insanity."

This is not the first time someone has said that Donald Trump might be insane. In October 2020, Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, read Trump's 14-page response to a subpoena from a House select committee. Katyal said that the response contained evidence that could be used to support an insanity defense.

But, he stated:

I can't see it in any legal way helping him unless he is trying to go for the insanity defense, of which this paper seems, you know, to be some evidence of."

The House panel wants to charge Donald Trump for four things because of the Capitol Riots. They are: 

  • Conspiracy to defraud America, 
  • Conspiracy to make false statements, 
  • Obstruction of an official proceeding, 
  • And inciting an insurrection. 

Donald Trump posted on social media that this makes him stronger.

The insanity defense is when someone says they are not guilty because they have a mental disorder and cannot tell right from wrong. Many people have said that Donald Trump might use this defense because of things he has done in the past. 

But using this kind of defense has risks. If a court decides you are guilty after using this defense, there could be dire consequences. These consequences could include being put on supervised release or even being sent to a locked treatment facility if the court-ordered psychiatrists think it is necessary.

If someone is accused of a crime, their lawyer must ensure they have enough evidence and knowledge about the case. In addition, they need to be able to give their client good advice and present strong arguments if they choose to use a psychiatric defense.

There are a lot of things to think about before making any decisions. This is especially true when the person involved is in a high public office, like Donald Trump was. Whatever choice is made will affect the lawyer and the defendant, and it could set an example for future cases.

Let me know what you think. Should Trump and his lawyer, in this case, consider how their decision will affect public opinion?

# Trump# Washington DC# Insurrection# GOP# Insanity plea

Comments / 12

