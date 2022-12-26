Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperatures

Photo by Photo by Carly Hendrickson on Unsplash

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. - George Musser, a 20-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead in Baytown Township on Christmas Day after missing early on Christmas Eve morning.

The tragedy has left friends and family with an immense sense of grief, compounded by the fact that Musser had gone out without appropriate clothing for the sub-zero temperatures.

Musser was last seen alive at Brian's Bar in Stillwater, just east of Minneapolis-St Paul, around 2 a.m., Saturday. His keys and wallet were found near the bar, but he had left without his car.

Ally McKay recalled speaking to him shortly before then:

He came up to the booth I was sitting in with my friends and he was talking to us. And he told us he had to go to the bathroom and then he never returned."

When he left the bar, Musser wore jeans, a flannel shirt, and a stocking cap. It was freezing that night, and his friends and family were worried about him.

Emily Dalbec, Musser's cousin, confirmed the news of his death on Facebook with an emotional message:

I am heartbroken to share that the police have found his body."

The update prompted more than 100 volunteers to spend hours looking for him in frozen fields and wooded areas around Stillwater. Eventually, his body was found in Baytown Township later that evening.

As news spread further throughout Sunday night, more expressions of grief followed from both friends and family, including Heidi Kram - another cousin - who wrote:

we know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again"

as part of a GoFundMe campaign description honoring Musser's memory.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Monday evening back in Stillwater as well.

Many people are struggling because a young man, George Musser, has died. Sadly, it happened on Christmas Eve. But people are asking how it could have happened because many loved him.

The situation with Musser's disappearance is still unknown. Local police are still investigating and trying to find more information, even though it is difficult because it is a sensitive topic and happened when people are supposed to be happy.