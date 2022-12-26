NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent past

Photo by Photo by Fino Tereno

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Roland Codrington, a 51-year-old man who has committed many violent crimes in the past, was arrested after he stabbed a 60-year-old doctor in Marcus Garvey Park. He is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police allege that on December 23rd, Roland Codrington strolled into a bar in New York City with a pit bulldog and a baseball bat. Chief Essig said he had been kicked out during an argument one week prior and felt disrespected.

He confronted the bartender and destroyed property before two customers intervened; they were both stabbed with a large knife Codrington was carrying.

After the attack, he took a walk in Marcus Garvey Park to cool off when he came across Dr. Henry, who was spending his last moments alive outside his Spuyten-Duyvil building.

Following what police believe was some verbal altercation, Codrington allegedly slashed Dr. Henry's throat and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD searched for leads the following days but didn't have any luck until Monday morning when police linked this murder with another murder committed by Codrington only hours before Dr. Henry's death.

He is also charged with assault in the second degree and criminal mischief. He is also tied to other violent incidents such as assault with intent to cause injuries on September 13th, 2017, illegally possessing a knife in 2013, and robbery and knife assault in 2006.

Roland Codrington has been arrested more than 20 times since 2005. This is because he did things like not paying for his train ride or having a gun. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that detectives could figure out that Roland Codrington committed these two murders by working together and using their smarts and resources.

According to sources close to the investigation, it appears that all of his arrests are related to knives or other sharp objects; "He has a bad temper," one high-ranking police source said on Monday when asked about the motive for these recent deadly attacks.

Codrington has been in jail for three different things. He was recently released from Mohawk Correctional Facility in Oneida County after serving three to six years for gun possession in April 2021.

He also served four years for another gun possession charge before being released in August 2017 and two years for attempted robbery, which ended in September 2012, according to records from state prison officials.

The officers have not said why the man did it. But he is arrested and cannot do any more harm. It is good that he was caught before he could hurt anyone else.