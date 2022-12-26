Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas

Photo by Photo by Jesse Duering on Unsplash

OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.

Allen was last seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets around 11 pm on November 19th. Her son reported her missing the following afternoon after she stopped texting him at 11:30 pm that night.

Aldrick Scott, Allen's ex-boyfriend, is currently on $10 million bail at the Douglas County Jail as he faces charges of kidnapping and accessory to a felony concerning her disappearance.

In response to the news, community members held a vigil for Allen outside her Omaha home last Thursday evening.

Dozens attended, some friends and family members who knew Allen personally. In contrast, others were just public members touched by her story.

"Cari was so much fun," said one friend who asked to remain anonymous.

She always had a smile on her face and could make anyone laugh with one joke or anecdote."

Other than Scott, no other suspects have been named or identified in Allen's abduction or murder.

The Sheriff's Office has kept tight-lipped about the investigation but has promised to pursue justice for Allen's family and loved ones.

"We will be searching for any clues that could help us find whoever is responsible for this tragedy," said Sheriff William McEachern at Thursday's memorial service for Allen.

Our main focus is getting justice for Cari and we will do whatever it takes to bring those responsible to justice."

As details begin to emerge surrounding this tragic case, many ask how something like this can happen within such a small community - especially when so few leads have been identified thus far.

School counselor Barbara Martinez said she works closely with students affected by similar tragedies every year and can only offer support during difficult times such as these: "The best thing we can do as individuals is come together in moments like these," she said,

and show love and support for those affected by crime."

Though authorities have yet to release any updates regarding their investigation into Allen's death, they continue to ask anyone with information about her abduction or murder to contact them immediately to bring those responsible to justice.