Photo by Photo by Emily Bernal on Unsplash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call regarding a potential harassment incident in the Hatch Circle area.

After arriving at the scene, police discovered that multiple individuals involved in the altercation had outstanding warrants and received permission from the home's owner to search common areas inside.

What officers found prompted them to obtain a warrant for a full search of the residence: fentanyl and methamphetamine were discovered in several locations. The drugs appeared to be unrelated to the initial complaint.

Additional officers soon arrived on the scene, and the search warrant was announced. Officers warned that they had a K9 unit present. The two involved chose to surrender rather than risk being apprehended by one of these trained dogs.

Crystal Whitman, 40, was taken into custody; she faces four misdemeanor charges, two of which are warrants from Teller and Boulder counties.

Her companion at the house, Laffarin Darensbourg, 37, was also arrested; however, his charges are unrelated to drug possession or distribution as he is currently facing an April vehicle-eluding charge instead.

Police think this will stop many illegal drug activities in Colorado Springs. They arrested people who were carrying drugs and who would bring them into neighborhoods.

In addition, the arrests could serve as a deterrent for others who might consider similar activities in other parts of town.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was created to stop drug-related crimes. They have been successful in the past with multiple raids.

The latest drug bust is a reminder that the police are working hard to protect citizens from harmful drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Colorado Springs is a very safe city, and this latest success makes it even better. This is something that locals can be proud of because it means that they are less likely to experience danger from things like the drugs that were seized today.

This is an excellent example of how law enforcement agencies can work together to succeed, even when multiple jurisdictions are involved.