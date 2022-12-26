Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retention

Photo by Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton's animal shelter is facing a dire situation of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs as the shelter daily operates at over 100% capacity, leaving strays isolated and at risk.

As a result, the Animal Protection League (APL) and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive (SSPA) are constantly exhausting their resources to get pets into new homes, fostered, or taken care of.

Adoption rates have plummeted due to most people returning to work, spending less time at home, and having fewer means to care for their animals.

SSPA has been utilizing social media throughout the year to let the community know just how desperate the situation is in the Stockton shelter.

Unfortunately, with zero kennel space left for current and incoming dogs, euthanasia rates remain high.

In an effort to reduce pet retention, the Stockton Animal Shelter is now turning its attention towards offering low-cost to free services such as spaying/neutering, microchipping, and more with the help of ARPA funding.

In addition, city officials have begun strategic planning to construct a community spay and neuter clinic at their current location.

Those who can foster or want to adopt a dog can do so for free through the city of Stockton's animal services website or SSPA. Food, microchipping, spay/neutering, and other needed services will be provided at no cost to keep adopted or fostered dogs out of the shelter.

To further combat this issue, APL and SSPA have come together to support each other's mission and vision: "We all want to save lives," Gannaway says.

The organizations are doing their best by hosting adoption events throughout the area, providing discounted adoption fees for those interested in taking home a pet needing a forever-loving home.

They also offer virtual adoption counseling if you're looking for one-on-one assistance with your decision-making process or help to find that perfect pet match for you!

The Stockton Animal Shelter hopes that by creating an affordable spay/neuter clinic, they could reduce the number of strays coming into the facility.

Open houses help shelters in many ways. For example, people might see a pet they want to adopt. They could also help more people get vaccinations and microchips for their pets. People need important things before they adopt a pet from a shelter.

At this point, many California organizations are going beyond normal efforts regarding saving lives, whether these lives belong to furry friends or not!

We can only hope that due diligence on behalf of shelters everywhere will continue seeing success in reducing pet retention while increasing successful adoptions!