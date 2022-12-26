Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless

Photo by Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.

The house held many generations of memories for Pamela Perkins, who grew up there and raised her daughter Jasmine within its walls.

The home was alive with laughter and good times, from countless Christmas celebrations to birthday parties, Easter egg hunts, and more. But, sadly, it all disappeared within minutes.

Perkins' parents could not leave their home due to their attachment to it, so they are now living with Perkins' daughter across the street in her small apartment.

To help the seven people affected by this disaster start afresh and rebuild from scratch, Perkins set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

The donations received will be used for much-needed essentials such as toiletries, clothes, and furniture for those affected, as well as assisting with finding new housing arrangements.

But, after what happened on Monday night, starting anew will take more than just time; it's going to take an entire community coming together to support this family in need.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded swiftly at 7:20 am after receiving reports of smoke from one of the bedrooms in the Pena residence that morning.

With over 80 firefighters at the scene attempting to battle back the flames, they prevented further damage. But, sadly, not enough was done fast enough before it decimated every part of that house.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during this incident. Still, several family members had difficulty breathing due to smoke inhalation, which resulted in them being taken away by ambulance for medical attention shortly after arriving at the scene.

The investigation into what caused this fire is still ongoing as investigators struggle to understand why an arsonist would target such an innocent family without any notice or warning beforehand.

In light of this tragedy, we must come together as a community and show our support for those affected by donating whatever you can afford or even volunteering your time if you can spare it - every little bit helps!

No one should have to go through something like this alone, which is why we must do whatever we can when faced with a crisis like this one - you never know when it could happen next time!