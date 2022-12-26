Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heist

Photo by Photo by Thomas Le on Unsplash

ORANGE, Calif. - Police in Orange are hunting for a group of five brazen female thieves who pulled off a daring heist at Produce World market – all of which was captured on surveillance video.

The incident occurred on the evening of Dec. 17 when the women entered the store, three distracting store employees with numerous questions while two others made their way to an area restricted to employees only.

One of the thieves went into the office and took an 80-pound safe with more than $9,000. With help from the other thief, they put the heavy safe in a shopping cart and then covered it with scarves and coats. Then, they pushed it out the front door and into a getaway car.

Orange Police Department has released photos from surveillance video footage that show five hooded women entering the grocery store around 6:15 pm wearing jackets, sweatpants, and face masks.

The police have urged anyone recognizing these individuals to come forward with information about them or their whereabouts.

This isn't the first time authorities have seen this kind of crime in Orange County; similar incidents have happened in other cities nearby and farther away, like Los Angeles, San Diego, and even Las Vegas.

In fact, just recently, there was an attempted burglary at a department store in Orange where a suspect made off with several items after breaking into an employee-only area using bolt cutters.

After the incident, Produce World installed more security features such as CCTV cameras, motion sensors, and keypad entry systems. These will help protect people's belongings and keep staff members safe while working.

Furthermore, they are offering rewards for any information leading to an arrest or conviction related to this crime that occurred on Dec. 17Dec. 17.

Criminals are using technology to break into places without being seen. But the police are using technology too. They use facial recognition software to find criminals. They also talk to people who live near where the crime happened. This helps them find criminals and stops them from breaking the law again.

The police department is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious or knows anything about these five female suspects to contact them immediately. Every detail could be crucial in helping the police catch these criminals.