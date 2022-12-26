Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow drifts

Photo by Photo by Pavol Svantner on Unsplash

BUFFALO, N.Y. - According to Erie County officials, a powerful blizzard that hit western New York over the Christmas weekend has killed at least 25 people.

The worst storm in the area in 45 years resulted in cases of people found in snow banks, in their cars, or who died from cardiac events while clearing snow.

The blizzard was part of an Arctic freeze and winter storm front that extended over much of the United States, including as far south as the Mexican border.

The greater Buffalo region, located near the Canadian border on the edge of Lake Erie, was one of the hardest hit areas. Cars and buses were buried under towering snow drifts. High-lift equipment was used for hospital transports where ambulances could not drive.

Some areas south of Buffalo and north of Syracuse are still expecting up to a foot of snow by Tuesday. The storm is caused by strong winds and "lake-effect" snow, which happens when cold air picks up moisture from warmer lake waters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said,

this storm will go down in history as one of the worst blizzards ever, ranked as the worst since a 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people."

Hundreds of national guard troops assist local first responders and state police in rescue efforts, including rescuing people trapped in homes and cars, performing wellness checks, and delivering food and basic needs.

Emergency workers have had a tough time getting to where they need to go because of all the snow. Many of the snow plows, tow trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles sent out over the weekend got stuck in the snow and needed to be rescued.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expects the White House to issue a disaster declaration on Monday, which would help the region cover the expenses of storm rescue and recovery.

As of Monday morning, thousands of people in Erie County had power restored, while around 13,000 customers were still without power statewide.

A driving ban is still in effect in Buffalo for safety purposes and to keep the roads clear for emergency and utility workers trying to navigate through buried cars and snow banks.