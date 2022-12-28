Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICE

Photo by Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

AKRON, OH. - Jose Trinidad Montes-Solorio, a fugitive wanted in Mexico for alleged child sex abuse, was arrested earlier this month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. The arrest came after Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant in May 2021.

ICE agents worked with authorities in Mexico City to track Montes-Solorio down, eventually locating him in Akron, Ohio, on Dec. 2022. Montes-Solorio was deported to Mexico in 2016 but returned to the United States. As a result, he is currently in ICE custody and will be sent back to Mexico.

The case of Jose Trinidad Montes-Solorio highlights the need for greater cooperation between countries when it comes to apprehending fugitives who have committed serious crimes across borders.

In a statement, ICE said they are “committed to working with our international partners—as we did in this case—to ensure that justice is served” and called the successful apprehension a

prime example of what can be accomplished when we work together for a common purpose.”

This case has sparked outrage from many people inside and outside of Mexico, as well as advocacy groups calling for justice for the victims involved and an end to child sex abuse and exploitation worldwide.

In response to this news, several organizations have come forward with remarks on the matter, expressing their dedication to fighting against these heinous acts committed against innocent children worldwide.

These organizations, such as UNICEF and Save The Children, reiterate the importance of protecting vulnerable populations from abuse or exploitation, calling for justice for survivors and perpetrators alike through international cooperation between countries.

Although we do not know if Montes-Solorio will get into more trouble if he returns to Mexico, people who work for justice hope he will be held responsible for his wrong actions. They want him to be punished no matter where he goes as long as justice is finally served.

For now, people who have been abused can feel better knowing that those who did those bad things can still be caught and arrested. They will be brought to a place where they will get punishment for what they did. This is because law enforcement agencies, like ICE, work hard to find the people who have done these things and bring them to justice.