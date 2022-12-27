Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter break

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDihE_0jtCoFLa00
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) has announced that they require indoor masking in light of the county moving into higher levels of COVID-19 transmission. 

According to district data, the case rate per 100,000 population is 214.62. Therefore, students will wear masks as part of their daily routine when they return from winter break on January 9th.

The announcement was made in a news release that advises parents about the new policy, which takes effect after winter break on December 26th. 

The district strongly encourages all staff, students, and visitors to wear a face covering while indoors before December 26th. 

For those who work indoors at school facilities, the mask requirement will be enforced until the county returns to lower transmission levels.

At this time, it is still being determined when Sacramento County will reach lower community transmission levels, and SCUSD officials plan to provide an update about the situation on January 6th. 

If students do not wear masks, they might get in trouble. They could have to meet with a teacher or another school administrator. Or they could get suspended or expelled from school.

Parents in Sacramento may struggle with this new development as many worry about their children's safety and education during these difficult times. 

Even though SCUSD is trying hard to keep students safe by following the CDC's guidelines and providing things like hand sanitizer and health screenings, some parents might still be worried about how this could affect their kids' learning experiences.

SCUSD Superintendent Erika Hoffman said in a statement that

while we understand that this new policy may cause stress for our families, our primary goal must remain keeping all members of our school community safe during these uncertain times" adding that "we must take every precaution necessary for the wellbeing of our students."

Those interested in finding out more information about SCUSD policies related to COVID-19 can visit www.scusd.edu/covid-19-response for up-to-date information and resources related to health and safety protocols within the district. 

Parents are encouraged to reach out with any questions or concerns by calling (916) 643 2000 or emailing parentinfo@scusd.edu, where staff members are available Monday through Friday from 8 am - 5 pm PST or by visiting one of SCUSD's regional offices during regular business hours Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm PST.

