As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contention

LOUISVILLE, Kent. - The city of Louisville, Kentucky, recently encountered a legal roadblock in its attempt to limit the activities of protesters near abortion clinics.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an injunction preventing the enforcement of an ordinance that sought to set up buffer zones around healthcare facilities, including abortion clinics.

The decision follows a lawsuit filed last year by two anti-abortion groups, Sisters for Life and the Kentucky Right to Life Association, challenging the ordinance that the Louisville Metro Council had passed in May 2021.

Abortion access in Kentucky is heavily restricted due to a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, permitting abortions only if life-threatening health risks exist.

EMW Women's Surgical Center, an abortion provider in downtown Louisville, supported the establishment of a buffer zone to address concerns about protesters gathering outside the clinic and harassing or interfering with patients entering or leaving the building.

In September 2021, U.S. District Judge David J. Hale decided to allow parts of the ordinance to take effect while further legal proceedings occurred; however, this decision has now been overturned by the appeals court pending resolution of specific issues concerning free speech rights and alternatives for addressing protester activities near abortion clinics.

Kentucky Right to Life, Sisters for Life and all those who serve in ministry of life are extremely appreciative of the opinion handed down,"

Said Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life Association, in response to the appeals court ruling.

Wuchner noted that before this ruling, protesters had been prevented from offering "leaflets and compassionate" speech near abortion clinics due to Louisville's buffer zone ordinance, which she said limited their free speech rights.

The appeals court said there might be some problems with enforcing such an ordinance. This is because it could impact people's right to free speech.

They suggested some alternative options that might be explored instead. These include providing police escorts for patients entering medical facilities or creating mobile buffer zones around individual patients walking between their cars and destinations.

People are waiting to see if the state law will allow abortions again. Some people are worried that they might not be able to make their own decisions about their medical care without other people interfering when they go to healthcare facilities in Kentucky.

