Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in Missouri

Photo by Photo by Victor Grabarczyk on Unsplash

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - It was a scene of terror and carnage at Willard Intermediate South School in Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.

18 students and 3 teachers were suddenly attacked by two pit bull mixes that had wandered onto the playground during recess, leaving many injured, some seriously.

Those brave teachers who stepped forward to protect their students from the dogs also ended up being hurt in the process.

It was an incident that no one there will ever forget - a harrowing reminder of how quickly tragedy can strike even when we least expect it.

The incident occurred in an unfenced yard with five and sixth graders outside when the two dogs began to attack them.

The teachers stepped in to protect the students from the dogs, yet they also injured themselves due to their bravery.

Jared Garza, a fifth-grader, told KYTV.

I heard someone scream as they fell to the ground, and their jacket was thrown off by a dog. Another one of my friends came up and kicked the dogs away, and then other people started getting attacked too."

Out of all the injuries sustained, three teachers and three students suffered from bites or more serious wounds which required medical attention.

Most other students endured minor injuries from running away from the chaos. On-site school nurses provided care until emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

Animal Control officers inspected the two dogs and revealed that one was not vaccinated for rabies. At the same time, its owner could not provide proof of vaccination for the other dog.

Both animals were tested for rabies afterward; luckily, both canines tested negative for it. It was reported that after this information was determined, its owners voluntarily surrendered them to animal control and were euthanized soon after.

Willard Intermediate South had indoor recess on Wednesday (the final day before winter break) to ensure everyone's safety. It is believed that most students returned to school on Thursday without any signs of distress; however, it is unclear if administrators have taken further precautions regarding playground safety following this event.

It was an extremely unfortunate situation for all those involved. Hopefully, lessons can be learned from this gruesome incident, so similar ones do not occur again in future years.

The brave teachers who put themselves at risk by protecting their students should be honored for their courage; meanwhile, our citizens must ensure that all pets are adequately vaccinated, preventing these occurrences in future scenarios.

