Controversial change to Florida gun laws expected to pass in coming legislative session

Photo by Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is pushing for sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including legislation making it legal for citizens to carry firearms without a permit.

This bold change has sparked strong reactions from both sides of the issue and has put the spotlight on DeSantis as he potentially prepares for a presidential run in 2024.

The current law in Florida requires gun owners to have concealed weapons permits to carry firearms in public. Still, DeSantis hopes to close this loophole and remove the requirement altogether.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell has already expressed her concerns about the potential legislation, citing that it could

make our communities less safe."

With Republicans controlling the legislature with a supermajority, lawmakers are confident they have enough support to pass the bill. GOP lawmakers hope this will help solidify their stance on protecting Second Amendment rights while ensuring all safety precautions are taken.

This could be an essential step for DeSantis if he wants to continue his political career beyond his term as governor.

His potential run for president in 2024 would require him to resign unless Florida lawmakers alter the law - something they have indicated they are open to doing.

The implications of passing such a bill could be massive for Florida residents, who would not need permits or background checks when buying or carrying firearms in public spaces.

How this might affect crime rates in areas across the state remains unclear - some believe that it could put more lives at risk.

In contrast, others think it will protect people from dangerous situations by providing them with additional self-defense tools.

Critics of this proposed legislation have raised questions about its constitutionality and whether or not it should be allowed under federal law. In addition, some have argued that allowing individuals to carry firearms without permits could increase illegal gun sales and related violent crimes.

House minority leader Fentrice Driskell said,

I’m very concerned about this potential legislation because I do think it would make our communities less safe. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this, prior to the regular session.

At the same time, supporters point out that other states already have similar laws without any significant adverse impacts.

Either way, many Floridians agree that these changes should come with stricter oversight on who can legally own guns and how those guns can be used within the confines of state laws.

But, of course, whether Governor DeSantis succeeds in passing his bill remains to be determined. Still, one thing is certain: It will be interesting to see what policies he pushes forward during his term over the next two years should he decide to pursue the presidency after leaving office.

Let me know what you think. What would be the potential implications of a change in Florida gun laws that removes the requirement for concealed weapons permits? And would such a change make our communities safer or more dangerous?