23-year-old employee fatally shot by shoplifter at Tennessee store

Photo by Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

HALLS, Tenn. - On Thursday, a 23-year-old Rural King employee was shot and killed in the back of a store in Halls, Tennessee. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler held a press conference shortly after to provide insight into the unfortunate circumstances.

According to Spangler, the victim had approached an individual who was shoplifting ammo and other items. The two then got into a physical altercation, at which point the suspect shot the victim before fleeing from the scene.

The victim has been identified, but his identity will not be released until all his family members have been notified. The suspect is still at large, and investigators are currently trying to identify them.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a male in their late teens or twenties, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing between 145-165 pounds. He was said to be wearing a light gray hoodie with an emblem on the front, dark gray sweatpants or light gray shorts, blue and white tennis shoes, carrying a blue backpack, and possibly sporting a green toboggan.

Spangler took the opportunity to remind employers and employees of the dangers that can arise when attempting to stop shoplifting, saying:

You hear about employees, and employers telling their employees, not to go after somebody that is shoplifting because what could happen. Yes and that's a deterrent but there again there's a danger involved with it anytime that you approach somebody that's doing something that they're trying not to get caught."

At present, all available officers are scouring stores in the local area for evidence and reviewing security camera footage from the store where this tragedy occurred. Rural King shared a statement acknowledging the events and offering condolences for the victim, their associates, and customers.

The situation is still unfolding, and it will be some time before more details become available. As of now, the police are asking anyone with information to come forward please to assist them with their investigation. In the meantime, our thoughts go out to those affected by this incident. We hope that law enforcement can apprehend the suspect as soon as possible.