Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing them

Photo by Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to reports, a security guard at a Huntsville nightclub was forced to shoot a patron early Thursday morning fatally.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that the incident began when the customer got into a dispute inside the club and was escorted out by security. However, shortly afterward, the customer returned with a weapon.

HPD said that shots were fired between the security guard and the customer, which left the customer fatally injured. According to WAFF TV, the incident happened at Club 3208 around 2 am on Thursday.

Huntsville Police also reported that the patron was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the shooting occurred. They are looking into the incident to determine if any charges will be filed.

This latest shooting has led to a heightened sense of tension in Huntsville, with many residents feeling unsafe. One resident, Janet Miller, told reporters:

It is incredibly concerning that such a violent act could take place in our city. There needs to be more done to ensure the safety of our citizens."

The Huntsville Police Department has expressed sympathy for the deceased customer's family and has called on anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Meanwhile, several local businesses close to Club 3208 are concerned about the impact this shooting could have on their businesses, with many citing a decrease in footfall since the incident occurred.

The HPD has not released any further information about the victim or the security guard involved. Still, they plan to make an official statement on the progress of their investigation soon. Until then, people living in Huntsville will remain on edge.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.