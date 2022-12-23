Houston, TX

CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm

Edy Zoo

Photo by Spencer Backman on Unsplash

HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.

The storm is expected to bring snow and freezing rain to many areas of the country, with temperatures in some places falling well below freezing.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that Houston could be especially affected due to its location between two large bodies of water and its relatively higher humidity levels.

In order to prepare for a potential outage, CenterPoint Energy suggests that residents check their local weather reports and consider turning off or unplugging major appliances that a power surge could damage.

They also suggest using alternative energy sources in the event of an outage, such as solar panels or portable generators. In addition to these tips, the company recommends residents stock up on extra food and water, flashlights, warm clothing, blankets, and batteries to keep warm during the storm.

The company also suggests keeping an eye on its website for updates, as they closely monitor the situation. In addition, CenterPoint Energy will have crews on call throughout the storm to respond quickly to any outages.

CenterPoint Energy has also warned residents not to attempt to repair any damage caused by storm-related outages. Instead, they suggest leaving such repairs to professional electricians and technicians experienced in dealing with these issues.

Additionally, the company has warned that people should not go near or touch downed power lines, as they could be live and potentially dangerous.

To help minimize the risk of outages, CenterPoint Energy recommends that residents keep trees and other debris away from power lines and equipment.

Also, they suggest keeping external heat sources such as grills or space heaters at least 5 feet away from any structures or combustible materials.

The company also encourages customers to sign up for their outage alert system, which allows them to be notified of outages as soon as they occur. This system can help residents stay updated on the status of their power supply and provide updates on when it is expected to return.

If an outage occurs, CenterPoint Energy says they will work quickly to restore power. While outages are never ideal, the company is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its customers during this difficult time.

As Houston continues to prepare for the winter storm, CenterPoint Energy urges residents to take necessary precautions to ensure they are safe and comfortable during possible power outages.

The company will closely monitor the situation and work around the clock to restore power should outages occur. With their tips and advice, Houston residents can be sure they are prepared for whatever this winter storm brings.

Let me know what you think. What safety precautions should be taken when dealing with downed power lines or equipment?

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

