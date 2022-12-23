El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snap

Photo by Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash

EL PASO, Tex. - As the Borderland region in the United States faces a forecast of plummeting temperatures over the weekend, city officials in El Paso have opened one of three planned shelters to protect migrants from the potentially dangerous weather.

The shelter, located at the city's convention center, is stocked with hundreds of cots and blankets and will be staffed by Red Cross volunteers and city staff. The shelter is open to men, women, and families and has sectioned-off areas to accommodate different groups.

In addition to the convention center, the city has also announced plans to utilize two vacant school campuses, the former Bassett Middle School and Morehead Middle School, as shelters for migrants. Morehead Middle School is set to open next week.

Despite the availability of the new shelters, several dozen migrants were observed sleeping outside the Greyhound bus station, steps away from the convention center.

Emergency management coordinator Jorge Rodriguez acknowledged the challenges in reaching out to migrants who may be hesitant to seek shelter but emphasized the importance of doing so in such potentially life-threatening conditions.

We are cognizant of the weather that's coming in the next several days,"

Rodriguez said.

By having this facility open, we'll be able to bring folks in and open space at other shelters."

The decision to open the shelters comes as part of El Paso's broader efforts to address the needs of migrants in the region. The city has long been a hub for immigration, with many migrants passing through on their way to other parts of the United States.

However, in recent years, the city has seen an influx of migrants seeking asylum, leading to overcrowding at shelters and other facilities. The new shelters aim to provide a safe and warm place for migrants to stay as they navigate the often complex and complicated process of seeking asylum.

As the weather in the Borderland region continues to pose a threat to migrants, city officials are urging residents to consider donating blankets, warm clothing, and other supplies to the shelters.

The Red Cross is also seeking volunteers to help staff the shelters and provide assistance to migrants. Despite the challenges, the city remains committed to doing everything in its power to protect migrants from freezing temperatures and provide them with the support and resources they need.

Let me know what you think. What measures are being taken by city officials to ensure migrants remain safe and warm during the cold snap?