GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern Durham

DURHAM, N.C. - Residents in Northern Durham have a new way to travel around the city, thanks to an expansion of GoDurham Connect's partnership with Lyft.

GoDurham Connect is a program funded by the City of Durham and supported by the Durham County Transit Plan that offers rideshare services to residents. Lyft, a transportation network company, has partnered with GoDurham Connect in a pilot program to provide free rides up to $25 for passengers within the designated service area.

In an effort to increase access to transportation and mobility needs in underserved communities, the City of Durham has extended this pilot program into Northern Durham.

This new zone includes Duke Regional Hospital, Bragtown, Preiss-Steele Place, Carver Creek Apartments, North Duke Crossing, Cross Creek Shopping Center, Northern High School, Riverside High School, and Durham Technical Community College's Northern Durham Center.

Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal is pleased with the expansion of GoDurham Connect, saying,

By extending this free ride-share service to the northern area of our community, our residents can now catch a free ride to their closest GoDurham bus stop or other areas within the zone, making it easier for them to safely travel to and from work, school, or shopping."

Riders who want to take advantage of this program must first download the Lyft app on their smartphone or create an account on the Lyft website.

For free rides up to $25, riders must use the code "GDCONNECT2" for Eastern Durham or "GDCONNECT3" for Northern Durham. Additional fees may apply if the cost of a ride exceeds the subsidy amount.

GoDurham Connect is available seven days a week, from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 7 pm on weekends. An adult must accompany passengers under the age of 17. Riders without smartphones or needing wheelchair-accessible vehicles should call 919-485-RIDE (7433) to schedule a ride.

The City of Durham is committed to providing accessible and affordable transportation options to all its citizens. The introduction of the GoDurham Connect program is an important step forward in helping underserved communities gain access to transportation services.

As Mayor Elaine O'Neal notes,

This expanded pilot program shows our continued commitment to ensuring equitable access to transportation and mobility throughout our city."

GoDurham Connect will continue to be an essential part of the City of Durham's public transportation system, helping residents get around more easily and safely without worrying about a ride's cost.

This expansion in Northern Durham is a great step forward for those living in the area who now have access to a free ride up to $25. With this program, GoDurham Connect continues its mission of providing convenient and affordable transportation options for all Durham residents.

