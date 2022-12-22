LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter storm

Photo by Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) urges residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning.

This colorless and odorless gas is often called the "invisible killer" because it can render victims unconscious or too weak to escape before they experience other symptoms of CO poisoning.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

about 430 Americans die every year from accidental CO poisoning, and an additional 50,000 people in the U.S. visit hospital emergency departments each year due to accidental CO poisoning."

These numbers are expected to increase as winter storm events become more frequent, with most CO poisoning resulting from individuals trying to provide heat and electricity during electrical power outages.

The LLCHD is urging residents to take steps towards protecting themselves and their families from this deadly gas, beginning with checking carbon monoxide and smoke alarms in their homes.

Make sure battery-powered or battery-backup CO and smoke detectors are installed on every level and inside each bedroom of your home. Test all CO and smoke detectors to ensure they are working correctly, and replace batteries as needed. Carbon monoxide detectors over seven years old should be replaced.

The LLCHD also recommends avoiding certain hazardous behaviors during power outages, such as operating a portable generator inside any indoor space, including garages or sheds.

Portable generators should be used at least 20 feet away from homes, and the generator's exhaust should be directed away from homes and nearby occupied structures. Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or carport.

The LLCHD advises against using a gas oven or range, charcoal briquets, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device to heat your home. In addition, do not burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn't adequately vented to the outdoors.

They also caution against warming up cars inside of a garage, as this can cause carbon monoxide to build up in the home's living space.

Instead, pull cars out of the garage and close the garage door to warm up vehicles and ensure vehicle exhaust is free from obstruction.

Get fresh air immediately if you suspect you are experiencing CO poisoning symptoms. Leave home and call 911.

Carbon monoxide can remain in your bloodstream for up to 24 hours, therefore, do not return indoors just because you start feeling better.

The LLCHD encourages residents to take the necessary steps and precautions to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter.

Following these safety tips can help keep your family safe and secure during any power outages or other dangerous situations. Your health and the health of your loved ones are a top priority, so do not hesitate to take the necessary steps to protect yourselves from carbon monoxide poisoning.

For more information on carbon monoxide poisoning prevention and safety tips, visit LLCHD's website or call their office for assistance. Remember: be proactive about protecting yourself and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter. Stay safe!

Let me know what you think. What proactive measures will you take to protect yourself and your loved ones from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter season?