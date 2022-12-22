Millions across US under critical weather alerts as major winter storm moves in

Photo by Photo by Marc Kleen on Unsplash

Millions of Americans across the country are under critical weather alerts as a major winter storm moves in, bringing with it "life-threatening" cold temperatures and powerful winds.

The National Weather Service has warned that this intense Arctic blast could lead to frostbite on exposed skin within minutes and hypothermia or death if exposure is prolonged.

The alert stretches from the US-Canada border down to the Texas Gulf Coast - encompassing 26 states in total - with wind gusts expected to reach up to 50 mph along coasts and occasionally as high as 60 mph.

Meteorologist Christopher Tate has said,

Some places are expected to drop as low as minus 20 degrees. And that's not taking into account the wind that's going to make it feel minus 60."

Despite warnings about the extreme conditions, many people will still be heading outdoors for work or pleasure activities during this time. However, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) advise taking precautions before venturing out into such harsh weather by:

Dressing appropriately – but not too tightly – wearing several layers of loose clothing instead, covering your head;

Protecting fingers and toes with warm mittens, boots, or gloves;

Staying dry by avoiding activities like sledding and snowball fights;

And keeping an eye out for signs of frostbite.

The CDC also advises people to be aware of hypothermia's symptoms, including confusion, dizziness, exhaustion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and unusual behavior.

People should always pay attention to these warning signs and get inside immediately if they are experienced or witnessed.

It is also essential to remember that pets and wildlife will be affected by the cold temperatures, so it is advised to bring any animals inside when possible and provide warm shelter for those who cannot be moved. Young children, older adults, and individuals with medical conditions should also take extra care when outside in such weather.

Millions of Americans are now in the grip of this extreme winter weather. They must take every precaution to stay safe.

The best advice is to avoid going out at all, but if not, to be prepared by adequately covering up, watching out for warning signs, and being aware of how these conditions affect people and animals alike.

With any luck, this cold snap won't last too long. Still, it is vital to remain alert and prepared until temperatures begin to rise again.

