Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in Virginia

Photo by Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

PORTSMOUTH, Virg.- On Wednesday afternoon, the Portsmouth Courthouse in Virginia was evacuated after a bomb threat was called into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office.

The threat was received at around 1:50 p.m. The building, which about 100 people occupied at the time, was immediately cleared.

Col. Marvin Waters, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, stated that the K-9 units were deployed to search the building for any signs of an explosive.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the threat was legitimate. Still, the sheriff's office is treating it seriously and continuing to investigate.

As the investigation into the bomb threat at the Portsmouth Courthouse continues, its impact on the local community becomes more apparent.

Although there was no indication that the threat was legitimate, it still caused tremendous disruption to the everyday proceedings of the courthouse.

The sheriff's office has yet to announce whether or not the courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the day. However, many have already been inconvenienced by this incident, including members of the jury pool and those with court appearances scheduled for today.

The courthouse staff has asked members of the jury pool to check later in case of updates become available regarding court proceedings.

At this time, there is still no further information about who called in this potential threat or why they chose to do so.

The Portsmouth Police Department is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact them immediately by dialing 911.

The incident serves as a reminder of how important it is to remain vigilant and take all threats seriously, even if they prove to be unfounded.

With the safety and security of the local community as a top priority, investigators continue to investigate the potential bomb threat and will provide further updates when available.

This is a developing story. Let me know what you think. How can individuals remain vigilant and take all threats seriously?