Six-year-old boy's body found under home floor in Arkansas

Edy Zoo

MORO, Ark.- On Friday evening, authorities in Lee County, Arkansas, made a shocking discovery when they found the body of a six-year-old boy hidden under the floor of a home in the town of Moro.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office called in special agents from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to assist with the investigation.

According to police, the boy is believed to have died possibly three months ago, and a six-year-old girl was found with injuries, including scalp burns. The girl has been taken to a hospital in Memphis and is in stable condition.

The mother of the children, Ashley Roland and Nathan Bridges, have been arrested and are being held at the Lee County Jail.

Both are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The discovery of the child's body and the arrest of Roland and Bridges have sent shockwaves through the community, and residents are understandably concerned and upset.

Many call for justice for the children and for those responsible for their deaths to be held accountable.

Machelle Calloway, the family’s neighbor, says,

It’s very heartening that I have a house, just two houses over, and had no idea that there was a deceased child that close… I hope they’re punished to the fullest.

It is unclear what led to the children's deaths or how long their bodies had been hidden under the home floor.

The Arkansas State Police have not released any further information about the case. As a result, it is unknown if any arrests have been made.

As the investigation continues, the community must unite and support one another during this difficult time. It is also crucial for authorities to work quickly to bring those responsible for the children's deaths to justice and ensure justice is served.

This tragedy reminds us of the importance of protecting the most vulnerable members of our society and ensuring that they are safe and cared for.

Let me know what you think. How will authorities ensure justice is served in the Arkansas child murder case?

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

