Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touching

Photo by Photo by alan caishan on Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A massage therapist in Scottsdale, Arizona, has agreed to give up his license after a woman alleged that he had touched her inappropriately during a massage.

The Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy had been scheduled to hold a formal hearing on the complaint but instead voted to accept a license surrender signed by the therapist, Juventino Tarazon, as part of an agreement with state regulators. The surrender is considered a disciplinary action.

According to the board's investigator, David Elson,

the woman filed the complaint on October 2, alleging that Tarazon had touched her inappropriately during a massage at the Spa Scottsdale/Healing Harbor on July 28."

Tarazon's massage license had lapsed at the time of the allegation but was later renewed. Tarazon denied the allegations of inappropriate touching but admitted to practicing with a suspended license.

The incident highlights the importance of ensuring that massage therapists are appropriately trained and licensed and adhere to professional standards of conduct.

Massage therapy can be a vital part of maintaining physical and mental health. Still, therapists must be held to high standards of professionalism and respect for their clients' boundaries.

It is unclear what prompted the woman to file the complaint or led to the alleged inappropriate touching.

However, the incident serves as a reminder that massage therapy should be conducted safely and respectfully and that clients have the right to expect professional and appropriate behavior from their therapists.

While the surrender of Tarazon's license may provide some measure of closure for the woman who filed the complaint, it is crucial to recognize that this incident is just one example of the many challenges that massage therapists and their clients can face.

Let me know what you think. What safety measures should massage therapists take to ensure that clients are not subject to inappropriate behavior?