In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

Kadijah Jones, whose seven-year-old son is a second-grader at Bessemer Elementary, said that she had informed the school that her son would be chaperoned by his uncle during the trip but would return to Greensboro on the school bus.

According to Jones, her son and his uncle went to the museum gift shop after the field trip. Only when the uncle was preparing to leave did he realize the boy's class was no longer present.

As a result, the uncle had to take the boy back to his Raleigh residence, and Jones said she intended to pick him up the following day after work.

Jones claims that a teacher at Bessemer Elementary assumed that the boy would be going home with his uncle, even though the uncle had not asked for this arrangement and did not have written permission to exclude him from school.

Jones said that the school's handling of the situation was irresponsible and that she is considering taking legal action.

Emotionally I'm just torn up."

She said.

I know he's safe, but as a mom ... I don't know what could be done to take away the feeling that I feel inside."

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for an investigation.

This kind of mistake is completely unacceptable.

Said local parent Melissa Johnson.

I can't even imagine how scared that little boy must have been when he realized he was left behind. The school needs to be held accountable for their actions."

It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved. Still, one thing is clear: the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students at Bessemer Elementary.

The school needs to take swift and decisive action to ensure that something like this never happens again.

