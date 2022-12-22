Madison, WI

Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impact

Edy Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8PGP_0jlnhlHE00
Photo byPhoto by Clay LeConey on Unsplash

MADISON, Wisc. - The city of Madison is taking steps to reduce the environmental impact of ice and snow removal this winter. However, property owners are still required to clear sidewalks of snow and ice.

Still, they must also reduce their use of salt and melting agents and remove any excess after the snow and ice have melted.

According to Public Works spokesperson Liz Stanislawski,

property owners should aim to use at most one 12-ounce espresso mug of salt per ten squares of sidewalk."

If an inspector determines that an owner has used too much salt, they will receive a notice requiring them to remove it by a specific date. The owner will be fined if the salt is not removed by that date.

Stanislawski said,

As for the salt, the city of Madison is very conscious about keeping our lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands clear. Chloride from salt degrades freshwater ecosystems."

The fines for failing to remove snow, ice, or melting agents start at $124 for the first offense and increase to $187 for subsequent violations. City officials say that these changes to the ordinance are intended to help the community reduce its salt use and maintain safe sidewalks for pedestrians.

Salt, made up of sodium and chloride, can harm Wisconsin's freshwater environments. Current methods for removing salt from water require energy and produce waste.

Property owners are also responsible for removing all ice and snow from the sidewalks bordering their property and any intersections by noon the following day. This includes the part of the sidewalk bordering the crosswalk and any curb ramps.

The city of Madison is taking essential steps to protect the environment and ensure safe sidewalks for pedestrians this winter.

Property owners are encouraged to follow these regulations to help reduce salt use and keep their communities safe.

However, some property owners have raised concerns about the feasibility of these new regulations.

With Madison experiencing frequent snowfall and freezing temperatures, it can be challenging to promptly remove ice and snow from sidewalks.

Some have argued that using salt and melting agents is necessary to ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially in high-traffic areas.

Others have pointed out that the fines for violating these regulations may be too steep for some property owners, particularly those struggling financially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these concerns, city officials are standing firm on the new regulations, arguing that it is vital to reduce the environmental impact of ice and snow removal and maintain safe sidewalks for the community.

They encourage property owners to use alternative methods for removing ice and snow, such as shovels, ice scrapers, and sand, and to be mindful of their salt usage.

As the winter weather continues, it will be necessary for property owners to follow these regulations and work together to maintain safe and environmentally-friendly sidewalks in Madison.

With everyone's cooperation, achieving these goals and making the city a safer and healthier place for all residents is possible.

Let me know what you think. Will the fines be too steep for some property owners to comply with the new regulations?

