SPOKANE, Wash. - Outrage is brewing in Spokane, Washington, after a 19-year-old man who fired a gun into the air and shut down a local elementary school was given credit for time served and released from jail last week.

Linfield Heran entered a guilty plea on December 5 to charges of criminal mischief with a deadly weapon and firearm discharge.

He was sentenced to 33 days in jail by Judge Maryann Moreno of the Spokane County Superior Court. Still, he was not given probation or community custody.

The incident occurred on November 2, when Heran and a female companion were seen on surveillance footage walking on Altamont Street toward Liberty Avenue.

They encountered a male lying on the ground. According to court records, Heran took a handgun from the female's purse and fired a single round into the air before punching the male and running away with the female.

The gunshot prompted a lockdown at Bemiss Elementary School, located just a block from the scene.

A neighbor who heard the shot and saw Heran and the female flee the area called the police, and officers found a shell casing on the road at Altamont and Freedom.

Heran was arrested at a nearby residence and charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful gun possession.

He pleaded guilty to both counts, but due to his lack of a criminal record, he was given a standard sentence range of zero to twelve months in prison.

Many in the community are outraged by the lenient punishment, arguing that Heran's actions were dangerous and irresponsible.

The incident has reignited the debate over gun violence and the need for stricter gun control laws.

The fact that Heran was given credit for time served and released from jail after just 33 days has sparked outrage in the community.

Some call for stricter punishment for those who engage in reckless behavior with firearms, arguing that Heran's actions could have had severe consequences.

This kind of reckless behavior is completely unacceptable and puts innocent lives at risk."

Said a Spokane resident.

We need to send a clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our community."

Others have pointed out that Heran's case is just one example of the need for better gun control laws in the United States.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 20,000 gun-related deaths in the country this year, with many of these incidents involving individuals who should not have had access to firearms.

As the debate continues, what action will be taken in response to Heran's case remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: the incident has sparked a much-needed conversation about gun violence and the need for stricter laws to protect the safety of communities across the country.

Let me know what you think. How can we ensure that those who should not have access to firearms are prevented from obtaining them?