Outrage and shock as LA County Sheriff investigates officer's broadcasted sexual encounter

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - It's a scandal shaking the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to its core.

An investigation has revealed that a rookie deputy engaged in sexual activity on the job and accidentally broadcasted it over the department's radio waves.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Men's Central Jail, where the officer worked.

The officer, whose name has not been released, allegedly went to a parking garage and turned on her radio, not realizing that it was still connected to the department's dispatch system.

As dispatch tried to alert the officer that her microphone was open, audio of the encounter was transmitted to all units on the frequency.

In the audio obtained by TMZ, a woman can be heard giggling and moaning as the dispatch operator repeatedly attempts to reach the officer.

The incident has sparked outrage within the department, with many calling to fire the officer.

Department officials said in a written release,

The Department does not tolerate inappropriate behavior and has an expectation that each Department member will conduct themselves in a professional manner consistent with our values."

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear at this time what disciplinary action will be taken, but the department has made it clear that it will not be lenient in this case.

This is just the latest scandal to hit the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, plagued by controversy in recent years.

The department has struggled to regain the community's trust, from allegations of abuse and corruption to a lack of transparency and accountability.

It remains to be seen how this latest incident will impact the department's reputation.

Still, one thing is certain: it blows the fragile relationship between law enforcement and the community they are sworn to protect and serve.

Public trust is of the utmost importance, and this kind of behavior only further undermines it.

Let me know what you think. How does this compare to other scandals in the department's history?