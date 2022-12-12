Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedy

Photo by Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

CHESAPEAKE, Virg. - Walmart has donated a large haul of merchandise to local charities following the shooting tragedy at its Chesapeake store, which claimed the lives of six people earlier this year.

The donation was made to give back to the community and help those in need during the holiday season.

In addition to Walmart's donation, Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads, The Noblemen, and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore are among the recipients of Walmart's donations.

Walmart donated ten truckloads of household goods to Habitat's Hampton Roads Restores, including dog food, towels, bed sheets, and Christmas trees.

The Noblemen received boots, toys, clothing, and gifts. In addition, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore have received grants from Walmart.

Pete Reuss of The Noblemen said that Walmart donated the goods over seven days and that the items would assist children in need this holiday season through their annual toy drive.

The Noblemen will begin handing children toys and other items at a series of gift-giving events starting this week. At each event, the children of Noblemen members will hear from the recipients and help choose gifts for them.

There was a lot of stuff left."

Reuss said.

Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson stated that the retailer began donating items to Habitat. Still, he declined to specify who else received donations.

In addition, Walmart has yet to decide when or how it will reopen the Chesapeake store.

