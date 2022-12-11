Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fight

Photo by Photo by Steve Allison on Unsplash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence bar was forced to close for 72 hours over the weekend after an employee fired a gun during a fight.

The Providence Board of Licenses, chaired by Dylan Conley, decided during Saturday's meeting to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. No one was injured in the incident, but Providence police located the firearm.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred in Ruby's Sports Bar & Grill doorway on Academy Avenue at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The manager fired one shot into the air during a dispute with unknown individuals, startling patrons and employees alike. Providence Police were immediately called to investigate.

Conley told 12 News that Providence Police could locate the firearm but could not find the alleged shooter when they arrived.

In an effort to ensure that the bar is a safe environment, the Providence Board of Licenses has decided to close Ruby's Sports Bar & Grill for 72 hours. Conley announced that the Board would revisit this issue on Tuesday at their meeting.

Someone close to the Board said,

We are committed to keeping Providence a safe place for all. We will use Tuesday's meeting to take a closer look at this incident and make sure that the safety of Providence's patrons, employees, and citizens is our top priority."

The Providence Board of Licenses has not released any additional information about the incident or the alleged shooter. However, Providence Police are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information reach out to them.

The Providence Board of Licenses understands the importance of creating a safe environment for all Providence establishments and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Providence remains an enjoyable place for everyone. The Providence Board of Licenses urges all citizens to remain patient and safe.

Good luck, Providence! We are in this together.

Let me know what you think. What measures is Providence taking to ensure safety and security in Providence establishments?