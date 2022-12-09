Opinion: Why have Americans stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance?

Photo by Photo by Jeffrey Hamilton on Unsplash

The return of Brittney Griner to the USA marked a dramatic end to her months-long ordeal in Russia. After being locked up and detained for ten months, Brittney is finally freed and on her way home to reunite with her family and friends on American soil.

Yet, I have noticed that Twitter always delivers. For example, Brittney Griner is trending along with the Pledge of Allegiance for reasons only known to the gods of Twitterverse. One enthusiast, a self-proclaimed alpha male, said,

Brittney Griner should be required to sing the national anthem and recite the pledge of allegiance as soon as she steps foot on American soil."

This tweet got my cogwheels working: whatever happened to the Pledge of Allegiance?

The Pledge of Allegiance has been a part of America for over a hundred years. Yet, it's starting to be recited less and less in schools nationwide.

It's not hard to understand why we live in an increasingly secular society where religion and patriotism have become outmoded concepts. On top of that, many think of the Pledge as a relic of a bygone era. It is something that's no longer relevant to their lives.

But here's the thing: we're missing out on something important when we don't participate in the Pledge. It may be an old-fashioned custom, but it stands for timeless and universal values.

Standing up and saying the Pledge is a way of expressing pride in America and gratitude for all the freedoms we enjoy. But it's also a reminder that we are responsible for upholding our values as citizens.

So why are so many people choosing not to stand up during the Pledge? To be honest, I'm not sure. Maybe it's because of the current political climate, or maybe it's just a sign of the times. Whatever the reason, I think we should be careful not to forget the Pledge altogether.

It's true that some people find the Pledge too religious or too patriotic for their liking. But if you look at its words carefully, you'll see it speaks to the importance of liberty and justice for all. It's not about any one religion or political ideology but our shared values as Americans.

The Pledge is also honoring our country's history and its founders. We remember their sacrifices to create the United States and celebrate their vision of what America could be. When we say the Pledge, we acknowledge our part in that vision and recommit ourselves to it.

Finally, reciting the Pledge is a way of bringing us all together, regardless of our differences. We come from different backgrounds and beliefs, but when we stand up and say the Pledge, we are united in spirit as citizens of this great nation.

So no matter what your opinion of the Pledge is, I think it's important to remember why we have it and its importance to our society. We may not all agree on everything, but standing up during the Pledge is one way we can show our commitment to America and its values. So let's ensure that America stays true to its Pledge of Allegiance.

Let me know what you think. What are the implications of the decreasing number of people reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in schools across America? And is patriotism still relevant in today's society?