Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.

While there have never been any reported cases of human infections from this virus, it can still lead to serious respiratory issues for dogs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has monitored the low pandemic risk of canine influenza virus H3N2 and concluded that it is generally safe from spreading to humans. However, experts warn dog owners of the potential danger if this virus continues to spread.

The virus is highly contagious and can spread from dog to dog through saliva, nasal secretions, and contact with contaminated items such as food bowls and toys.

Symptoms of canine influenza can vary but may include coughing, runny nose, fever, sneezing, lethargy, and loss of appetite. In severe cases, the flu can lead to pneumonia and lung infection.

To prevent the spread of canine influenza, pet owners are advised to keep their dogs away from other pets or public places where other animals may have been exposed.

They should also take their pets for regular check-ups at the vet and keep them up-to-date on vaccinations. The vaccine for the H3N2 strain is currently available, and pet owners are encouraged to get it.

The Tulsa veterinarians are taking steps to contain the virus by educating the public on its symptoms, prevention methods, and frequent monitoring of infected dogs. In addition, they have provided online information for anyone with questions or concerns regarding canine influenza in the area.

Although canine influenza infection is a serious medical concern for pet owners, the virus doesn’t pose any immediate threat to humans.

For now, those in Tulsa are encouraged to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to protect their pets from contracting this potentially deadly virus. Please contact your local vet if you have any questions or concerns.

