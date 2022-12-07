Sexism in politics: The growing problem of sexual misconduct by political leaders

Edy Zoo

Sexual misconduct by political leaders is a growing problem that must be addressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTvNv_0jZmzfUf00
Photo byPhoto by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

KEY Takeaways:

  • The world of politics is no stranger to allegations of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate comments and unwanted advances to full-blown assault.
  • As more women come forward with their stories, it is becoming increasingly clear that this is a systemic problem that needs to be addressed.
  • Unfortunately, the prevalence of sexual misconduct in politics is often overlooked by those in power. This willful dismissal normalizes these behaviors and does nothing to make women feel safe coming forward with their stories.
  • For this problem to be addressed, it is essential that politicians take responsibility and actively work to create a culture in which victims of sexual misconduct do not feel scared or ashamed to speak out.

The world of politics is no stranger to allegations of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate comments and unwanted advances to full-blown assault.

However, as more and more women are coming forward with their stories, it is becoming increasingly clear that this is a systemic problem that needs to be addressed. Men have long dominated politics, and as such, many women feel scared to speak out against discrimination and abuse.

Unfortunately, the prevalence of sexual misconduct in politics is often overlooked by those in power. This willful dismissal is a dangerous attitude that normalizes these behaviors and does nothing to make women feel safe coming forward with their stories.

For this problem to be addressed, it is essential that politicians take responsibility and actively work to create a culture in which victims of sexual misconduct do not feel scared or ashamed to speak out.

Recently, a grand jury indicted Pickens City Councilman Donald McKinney for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Second Degree. According to the news station WYFF4,

a warrant shows McKinney engaged in sexual battery by groping and performing oral sex on a victim between 14 and 16 years old. The warrant said the crime happened on or about May 20, 2022."

As a result, Governor McMaster imposed a suspension on McKinney. The former city official is suspended until he is found guilty, formally acquitted, or a qualified replacement is selected. Unfortunately, cases like this are just the tip of the iceberg, and there is no doubt that many more allegations have gone unreported due to fear or shame.

In fact, a report released by Jamillah Bowman Williams, J.D., Ph.D. says,

this study shows that a total of at least 138 government officials in both elected and appointed positions, have been publicly reported for sexual harassment, assault, misconduct, or violence against women since the 2016 election."

The author continues to point out,

a large majority of these officials – 104 of them, or 75 percent -- have left or been ousted from their positions."

Political parties must take a zero-tolerance stance on sexual misconduct and clarify to their members that any form of harassment or discrimination will not be tolerated. This posture can include instituting clear policies and procedures for reporting incidents, ensuring that victims are supported and heard, and providing comprehensive training to politicians on the importance of consent and respect towards women.

It's time for political leaders to stop turning a blind eye to this issue and start taking action to make politics a safe space for women. We must create a culture where victims of sexual misconduct feel empowered to come forward, knowing that their stories will be taken seriously and treated with respect. Until we do this, the problem of sexism in politics will continue to grow.

The fight against sexism in politics requires the effort of all of us, from politicians to ordinary citizens. We must stand together and communicate that sexual misconduct is unacceptable in any context. It's time for policymakers to take this issue seriously and create real change. Politics should be free from discrimination and harassment – it's time we make this a reality.

Let me know what you think. How can we create a culture in which victims of sexual misconduct feel empowered to come forward, knowing that their stories will be taken seriously and treated with respect, and what actions must politicians take to ensure that women are safe in politics?

# Sexual misconduct# Politicians# MeToo# Pickens Councilman# American politics

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

