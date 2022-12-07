Wichita, KS

Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violence

Edy Zoo

It is unacceptable for teachers to have to work in an environment where they need to fear for their safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18s16v_0jZjd5vL00
Photo byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

WICHITA, Kan. - Sadly, in Wichita, teachers are increasingly becoming victims of violence. In the past year, there have been more than ten reported cases of violence against Wichita educators. This troubling trend highlights a growing culture of violence that permeates our schools and society as a whole.

For example, on Monday morning, A 13-year-old girl shocked a Woodman Elementary staff member at the school with a stun gun-like object, causing minor injuries.

Police say that while a mother was dropping off her children at the main entrance of Woodman, she got into a fight with her 13-year-old daughter, who is not a student there. It appears that a cell phone was the subject of the argument. The 13-year-old took out the device, shocking the staff member trained in behavioral science after the employee intervened.

The website Bored Teachers says,

A survey from the American Psychological Association Classroom Violence Directed Against Teachers Task Force found that 44% of teachers report being physically attacked by students. More than half of the teachers surveyed experienced the destruction of personal property by students (computer, car, phone, jacket, home, etc.). A whopping 75% of teachers said they'd been verbally harassed by a student in some way during the past year."

In Wichita, teachers are particularly vulnerable to violence in the classroom due to a lack of suitable security measures and increased student disruptive behavior. Unfortunately, many schools in the area lack security staff to monitor students properly and prevent incidents from occurring.

Additionally, budget cuts have resulted in fewer resources available to teachers to help them manage their classrooms effectively.

Lastly, a growing culture of violence has contributed to increased disruptive student behavior that can quickly escalate into physical altercations with teachers. This trend is concerning for Wichita educators and school administrators, who must take proactive measures to ensure the safety of their staff and students.

Wichita school officials must take concrete steps to address these concerns and create a safe learning environment for its educators. This includes introducing better security measures and establishing clear rules and guidelines for students, such as no-tolerance policies on violence.

Wichita schools should also consider introducing counseling services to help students struggling with anger management or other behavior issues.

The Wichita community must unite to ensure that Wichita schools are places of learning where all members can feel safe and secure. We must do better to protect our educators and send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated in Wichita classrooms. A safe learning environment is essential for ensuring Wichita students can thrive. Only then can Wichita schools reach their full potential and realize the promise of a bright future for all Wichita residents.

It is up to all of us to create a Wichita community where our teachers are safe and respected. We must ensure that Wichita schools become places of learning, creativity, and inspiration – free from violence and fear. By working together and standing up against violence, we can make Wichita a safe place for all.

Let me know what you think. How can Wichita schools and its community work together to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff, free from the threat of violence and disruption?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wichita# Kansas# School violence# Teacher violence# American education

Comments / 5

Published by

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects. He contributes to the ever-growing library of social critics. He approaches local social subjects and local news covering Auburn-Opelika and surrounding cities from an objective point of view. He also holds liberal views.

Auburn, AL
816 followers

More from Edy Zoo

Wake County, NC

A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with students

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter thefts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Las Vegas is no stranger to crime and theft, but in the last few months, the city has seen an alarming rise in catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters are tub-like attachments that clean emissions from a vehicle's exhaust and aren't cheap to replace.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?

PASADENA, Cal. - The Pasadena Fire Department has announced a new subscription service that allows citizens to access their emergency medical system without worrying about unexpected ambulance costs. The Pasadena Paramedic Subscription Service offers unlimited access for $85 a year, providing financial protection and peace of mind for individuals and households.

Read full story

Opinion: Why have Americans stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance?

The return of Brittney Griner to the USA marked a dramatic end to her months-long ordeal in Russia. After being locked up and detained for ten months, Brittney is finally freed and on her way home to reunite with her family and friends on American soil.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.

Read full story
1 comments
Wichita, KS

Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.

Read full story
2 comments
Greensboro, NC

Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro residents are all too familiar with the persistent problem of aging infrastructure. On Thursday, a 6-inch water main break on West Friendly Avenue caused two lanes to be closed off between Adams Street and North Spring Street.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado asks public to report dead or sick birds following increase in avian influenza cases

DENVER, Col. - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department has raised concerns over the spread of avian influenza, more commonly known as bird flu. Officials are warning the public to be vigilant in monitoring symptoms of bird flu. And to report any sightings of dead or sick birds they might encounter in their travels.

Read full story
2 comments

Cold winter ahead: Swiss government takes preemptive measures

The Swiss government is concerned about an energy shortage this winter due to the country's dependence on imports and lack of access to Russian gas supplies. To conserve energy, the government has announced that it will ban electric cars from the roads and restrict the use of electric vehicles for non-essential journeys.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Times journalists and editors strike in protest of stalled negotiations

NEW YORK, NY - The New York Times is facing pandemonium as reporters and editors strike today. The one-day strike was organized in response to stalled negotiations between the New York Times Guild and the Times. The parties involved have been unable to agree upon salaries, health and retirement benefits, and other job-related issues since their contract expired in March 2021.

Read full story
Coralville, IA

Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards Jews

CORALVILLE, Iowa - The last few years have seen a dramatic and unprecedented surge in hostility towards Jews across the United States, prompting communities to band together in search of a solution.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: What are the long-term effects of a tourist attack on local businesses?

Understanding and evaluating the effect of attacks on local businesses. It's no secret that tourist attacks are on the rise. From petty theft to physical assaults, tourists find themselves in dangerous situations more and more frequently when visiting new cities. But how does a tourist attack affect local businesses?

Read full story

How to protect yourself against porch pirates and mailbox thieves during the Christmas season

Tips, tricks, and easy solutions to protect yourself against porch pirates and mailbox thieves. With increased package deliveries during the holiday season, the chance of being a victim of theft also increases.

Read full story
Ohio State

The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Amy Dick, 38, from Sycamore Township, was charged with felony assault and putting children in danger. She is accused of trying to strangle her one-year-old child. Likewise, she is charged with domestic violence. According to the prosecution, she attacked her husband when he tried to stop her.

Read full story
26 comments
Cleveland, OH

Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland's Kia and Hyundai owners have been facing an alarming rise in car theft over the past few months. The number of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles has skyrocketed. News 5 Cleveland reports,

Read full story
2 comments

Sexism in politics: The growing problem of sexual misconduct by political leaders

Sexual misconduct by political leaders is a growing problem that must be addressed. The world of politics is no stranger to allegations of sexual misconduct, ranging from inappropriate comments and unwanted advances to full-blown assault.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Tragic rise of human trafficking in Phoenix, Arizona: How the desert city became a hotbed for modern-day slavery

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Phoenix has become an unexpected hub for human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Despite being a vibrant city with plenty of resources, Phoenix has consistently made its way onto the list of cities with the highest rate of human trafficking in the United States.

Read full story

Lake Michigan becoming a plastic bottle dump

Bottles of water: The silent polluters of our environment and how we can create a greener future. Millions of plastic bottles of water are choking Lake Michigan.Photo byPhoto by Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash.

Read full story

The harm of dirty fossil fuels and the impact on our health

You can't see or smell it, but dirty fossil fuels harm our health. Burning fossil fuels releases numerous toxic chemicals into the atmosphere, which can have serious health effects.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy