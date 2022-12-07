Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violence

It is unacceptable for teachers to have to work in an environment where they need to fear for their safety.

WICHITA, Kan. - Sadly, in Wichita, teachers are increasingly becoming victims of violence. In the past year, there have been more than ten reported cases of violence against Wichita educators. This troubling trend highlights a growing culture of violence that permeates our schools and society as a whole.

For example, on Monday morning, A 13-year-old girl shocked a Woodman Elementary staff member at the school with a stun gun-like object, causing minor injuries.

Police say that while a mother was dropping off her children at the main entrance of Woodman, she got into a fight with her 13-year-old daughter, who is not a student there. It appears that a cell phone was the subject of the argument. The 13-year-old took out the device, shocking the staff member trained in behavioral science after the employee intervened.

The website Bored Teachers says,

A survey from the American Psychological Association Classroom Violence Directed Against Teachers Task Force found that 44% of teachers report being physically attacked by students. More than half of the teachers surveyed experienced the destruction of personal property by students (computer, car, phone, jacket, home, etc.). A whopping 75% of teachers said they'd been verbally harassed by a student in some way during the past year."

In Wichita, teachers are particularly vulnerable to violence in the classroom due to a lack of suitable security measures and increased student disruptive behavior. Unfortunately, many schools in the area lack security staff to monitor students properly and prevent incidents from occurring.

Additionally, budget cuts have resulted in fewer resources available to teachers to help them manage their classrooms effectively.

Lastly, a growing culture of violence has contributed to increased disruptive student behavior that can quickly escalate into physical altercations with teachers. This trend is concerning for Wichita educators and school administrators, who must take proactive measures to ensure the safety of their staff and students.

Wichita school officials must take concrete steps to address these concerns and create a safe learning environment for its educators. This includes introducing better security measures and establishing clear rules and guidelines for students, such as no-tolerance policies on violence.

Wichita schools should also consider introducing counseling services to help students struggling with anger management or other behavior issues.

The Wichita community must unite to ensure that Wichita schools are places of learning where all members can feel safe and secure. We must do better to protect our educators and send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated in Wichita classrooms. A safe learning environment is essential for ensuring Wichita students can thrive. Only then can Wichita schools reach their full potential and realize the promise of a bright future for all Wichita residents.

It is up to all of us to create a Wichita community where our teachers are safe and respected. We must ensure that Wichita schools become places of learning, creativity, and inspiration – free from violence and fear. By working together and standing up against violence, we can make Wichita a safe place for all.

Let me know what you think. How can Wichita schools and its community work together to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff, free from the threat of violence and disruption?