Tragic rise of human trafficking in Phoenix, Arizona: How the desert city became a hotbed for modern-day slavery

This article provides an overview of the issue and some possible solutions.

Human trafficking continues to thrive in Phoenix.Photo byPhoto by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Phoenix has become an unexpected hub for human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Despite being a vibrant city with plenty of resources, Phoenix has consistently made its way onto the list of cities with the highest rate of human trafficking in the United States.

The Saint James Research Centre says,

Arizona is one of the four states bordering Mexico, making it a hub for human trafficking. In fact, in 2017, Arizona was reported to have the third-highest rate of human trafficking in the nation."

And the FBI reported that an operation conducted from August 9-12

identified 17 adult victims of human trafficking."

Human trafficking is a form of exploitation involving force, fraud, or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex act. It is a form of modern-day slavery where people profit from controlling and exploiting others and is second only to drugs as America's most extensive illegal trade.

A variety of underlying causes fuel human trafficking, including:

  • Corrupt third parties, such as employers and police officers, who infiltrate the trafficking ring, provide security for prostitution activities and make it less likely that traffickers would face legal issues.
  • Complicity and participation on behalf of hotel workers who knowingly allow guests to be targeted by human traffickers.
  • Cyberspace and its promotion of sex trading over illegal websites.
  • Globalization becoming the new frontier for smuggling opportunities and normalizing the sex trade.
  • Political instability which displaces individuals fleeing suffering countries, creating vulnerabilities for undocumented immigrants.

Phoenix is a central transportation hub, which makes it easier for traffickers to move their victims in and out of the city. Phoenix also has a high population of immigrants and those living in poverty, who are more vulnerable to exploitation by traffickers.

Victims of human trafficking often find themselves isolated and unable to seek help. Traffickers can manipulate victims through threats, physical abuse, and psychological manipulation. The Phoenix Police Department estimates that around 2,000 people are trafficked in Phoenix each year.

The Phoenix community is beginning to take action against trafficking. Phoenix-based non-profit organizations such as Phoenix Dream Center and Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network are both working to support victims of human trafficking. Phoenix Dream Center provides emergency shelter, transportation, counseling, legal services, and job training for survivors of human trafficking. The Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network is focused on preventing the exploitation of minors by providing education in schools and resources to law enforcement.

The Phoenix City Council has also taken steps to reduce the impact of human trafficking. In 2013, the Phoenix City Council established the Phoenix Human Trafficking Task Force

to establish the City of Phoenix as a model in addressing and combating human trafficking."

Their efforts have led to arrests and convictions.

Yet, further initiatives are needed for the Phoenix community to combat human trafficking. A greater focus needs to be placed on public awareness campaigns that inform people about the signs of human trafficking and how they can report it if they come across a case. Schools should also educate students about this issue so that people know its prevalence in our society.

Finally, members of the public should become active in their fight against human trafficking. They can do this by supporting non-profits and organizations working towards combating this issue and publicly speaking up about it. Only through collective action will we make progress in reducing the prevalence of human trafficking in Phoenix.

Let me know what you think. How can Phoenix take collective action to reduce the prevalence of human trafficking and support survivors?

