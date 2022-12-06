Lake Michigan becoming a plastic bottle dump

Bottles of water: The silent polluters of our environment and how we can create a greener future.

Millions of plastic bottles of water are choking Lake Michigan. Photo by Photo by Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash

KEY Takeaways:

Every morning, plastic bottles are seen bobbing on the surface of Lake Michigan.

This is equivalent to 20,000 plastic bottles dumped into the water daily.

Plastic pollution in Lake Michigan is approximately the equivalent of 100 Olympic-sized pools full of plastic bottles dumped into the lake every year.

The impact of plastic bottles on our environment is significant.

A straightforward solution is to bring a reusable water bottle wherever we go.

Another solution is to support companies that package their products in recyclable materials.

Every morning, glistening plastic bottles are seen bobbing on the surface of Lake Michigan, like a shameful reminder of the millions of pounds of plastic waste that have been carelessly discarded over the years. If one were to take a moment to do a quick calculation, one would discover that that's roughly equivalent to 20,000 plastic bottles dumped into the water daily!

To give you another eye-opening statistic, Michigan Water Stewardship Program says,

Plastic pollution in Lake Michigan is approximately the equivalent of 100 Olympic-sized pools full of plastic bottles dumped into the lake every year...."

The Alliance for the Great Lakes chimes in and says that this plastic pollution is considered mainly microbeads.

Microbeads are tiny plastic particles formerly used as an abrasive in many personal care products like facial scrubs, soaps, and shampoos.

Because of their small size and buoyancy, microbeads escape treatment by sewage plants and end up in our rivers and lakes. Once in the water, microbeads can absorb toxic chemicals and be mistaken for food by wildlife."

Lake Michigan has become a popular destination for people looking to escape the heat. But lately, the only thing people are running from is the trash. You may have seen photos of beaches covered in plastic bottles; unfortunately, this issue only worsens.

The impact of plastic bottles on our environment is significant. For one, producing plastic requires a lot of energy and resources. And when we throw away plastic bottles, they don't biodegrade quickly as organic material does. This means they can sit in landfills or waterways for years, polluting the environment and harming wildlife.

What can we do to reduce our reliance on disposable plastics? A straightforward solution is to bring a reusable water bottle wherever we go. This way, we can avoid using disposable bottles altogether. There are also many great options for recyclable water bottles, so it's easy to find one that meets our needs.

Another solution is to support companies that package their products in recyclable materials. It's also vital to ask businesses and organizations to switch to recyclable packaging whenever possible.

We can contact our local government representatives and ask them to introduce policies that enforce the use of more sustainable packaging materials. We can also reach out to companies directly and suggest that they make the switch for their products.

By working together, we can make a big difference in reducing the amount of plastic waste that ends up in our environment. Every action counts, no matter how small! From carrying a reusable water bottle with us wherever we go to supporting businesses that package their products in recyclable materials, let's work together to create a cleaner and greener future.

Let me know what you think. What can we do to reduce our reliance on disposable plastics?