The harm of dirty fossil fuels and the impact on our health

You can't see or smell it, but dirty fossil fuels harm our health.

The sun settles over the typical American cityscape, casting a somber orange light over the bustling streets below. The air hangs thick with a grey haze, and the pungent smell of burning petroleum and diesel dangles. The same air is so thick it feels like the city is slowly suffocated.

Air pollution has been getting worse for the past few years. According to the NPJ Climate and Atmospheric Science's,

Globally, 55.3% of the world's population were exposed to increased levels of PM2.5."

Because of that fact, air pollution is one of the leading causes of death and illness worldwide. It kills around seven million people yearly, and most of this pollution comes from dirty fossil fuels.

The burning of dirty fossil fuels releases numerous toxic chemicals into the atmosphere. These include sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter, which can have serious health effects.

For example, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide can cause respiratory problems such as bronchitis and asthma, as well as eye irritation and other symptoms associated with air pollution.

Our World in Data says on its website,

Air pollution – the combination of outdoor and indoor particulate matter, and ozone – is a risk factor for many of the leading causes of death including heart disease, stroke, lower respiratory infections, lung cancer, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)."

Particulate matter is even more dangerous, as it can penetrate deep into the lungs causing decreased lung function, chronic bronchitis, and premature death. Children and older adults are especially vulnerable to these pollutants.

Dirty fossil fuels are also a primary contributor to climate change. When these fuels are burned, they release greenhouse gases that trap heat in the Earth's atmosphere. This trapped heat leads to global warming, which causes extreme weather events and seriously threatens our environment and public health.

Burning fossil fuels affects our health and the environment and significantly impacts our economy. In addition, dirty energy sources are expensive and inefficient, relying on outdated technology. This means that we have to pay more for energy than we should.

Moreover, these dirty energy sources are less reliable than clean energy sources such as solar and wind power. As a result, when the weather is not favorable, or there is a shortage of a particular fuel source, power plants have to shut down temporarily, which can lead to power outages.

Furthermore, the costs associated with cleaning up pollution from fossil fuels can be huge. For example, the cost of cleaning up toxic sites or dealing with oil spills can quickly run into millions of dollars. These costs can burden individuals and businesses alike, making it difficult to recover lost profits due to disruptions in service caused by pollution-related issues.

And yet, organizations like OPEC (The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) have been using their power to keep oil prices high and protect their member countries' interests. This has led to a doubling down on dirty energy sources, which are more profitable for oil-producing countries.

What's more, fossil fuel companies are unwilling to stop polluting because their core business is tied up in emitting carbon dioxide. As a result, these energy giants keep receiving subsidies from taxpayers that amount to billions of dollars annually. This helps them endure the cost fluctuations associated with this dirty and unsustainable industry while they greenwash its potential harms.

Therefore, the oil industry spends enormous sums lobbying politicians to maintain its control over the supply and security of these fossil fuels. Oil companies also heavily fund candidates who rent or sell billions in coal leases on public lands at cheap rates.

As a result, they are profiting while everyday citizens are left footing the bill in terms of health costs due to air pollution and higher energy prices.

Instead of supporting the oil industry, we need to move towards a cleaner and more sustainable form of energy. This can only be done with a wide range of policy changes, such as utilizing clean energy sources for electricity generation. We could also improve battery technology to store wind or solar power so that it will still be available after dark or if there is low wind at that moment in time.

In addition, incentives encouraging consumers and businesses to use renewable sources should be continued or implemented along with strong pollution regulations on large industrial emitters such as those involved in mining metals used in high-tech goods like smartphones (the mining process releases greenhouse gases)

It is not easy as the transition from dirty fossil fuels is being hindered by government subsidies that favor these outdated energy sources over cleaner alternatives like solar and wind power. This creates an unlevel playing field in the market, making it difficult for green energy companies to compete and putting green jobs at risk.

And yet, by transitioning away from dirty fossil fuels, we can improve our public health, reduce emissions that contribute to climate change, create new jobs in green industries, save money on energy bills and promote a more sustainable future for generations.

