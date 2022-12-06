College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?

Edy Zoo

If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxHHX_0jYjaw4f00
Suicide is rising among college and university students, especially during finals.Photo byPhoto by Adam Jícha on Unsplash

In the United States, suicide is the 9th leading cause of death, according to the CDC. And the National Institute of Mental Health says it is

the third leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15-24."

In fact, suicide rates for young people have been steadily rising in recent years. Nowhere is this more apparent than on college campuses during final exams.

Most likely, this is due to young adults' pressures and responsibilities. Between school, work, internship or job placement opportunities, family obligations, relationships, and social engagements for every college student, 100 different things are competing for attention in a minimal time.

When all of these demands start to pile up, it can become overwhelming for college students. They may begin to feel like the world's weight is on their shoulders. This can lead to extreme stress, and when this isn't managed correctly, it can lead to depression and suicidal thoughts or even attempts in some cases.

Research has shown that particular warning signs may indicate a person is considering suicide. These include:

  • Changes in sleeping or eating habits
  • Withdrawal from friends and family
  • Despondency and hopelessness
  • Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities
  • And talk of suicide or death.

More than ever, mental health awareness and suicide prevention are paramount. And there are many resources available to help students cope with these difficult circumstances.

For example, counseling services on college campuses often have teams of psychologists and therapists who can work one-on-one or in groups to address issues such as anxiety and depression. They also offer referral services for additional support from off-campus providers if needed.

Additionally, numerous campus organizations focus specifically on improving mental health by providing both social support for individual students as well as educational initiatives about the warning signs of potentially suicidal behaviors so that all community members can be equipped to help their friends or peers get the assistance they need before it's too late.

But regardless of any other efforts being made around suicide prevention in young people today, research shows us that a large component is simply increasing empathy. Helping young adults understand what happens inside someone's head when they're feeling hopeless could be enough to save their lives.

It's also important to remember that suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you are feeling suicidal, please reach out for help. Many people can help you, and there is no shame in seeking assistance. You are not alone.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, do not be afraid to ask them if they are okay. This simple question can help open a conversation and let them know you care about their well-being.

By increasing awareness of the issue, providing more resources for students in need, and reaching out to struggling students, we can help reduce the number of suicide attempts during finals week. With our help, more lives can be saved.

Let me know what you think. What can be done to help students cope with the stresses of finals?

