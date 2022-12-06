Oklahoma sees dramatic increase in RSV cases in 2022

Edy Zoo

What parents can do to protect their children from RSV.

Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash

In 2022, Oklahoma saw a dramatic increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. The virus is highly contagious and can cause severe respiratory illness. According to the CDC,

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include
  • Runny nose
  • Decrease in appetite
  • Coughing
  • Sneezing
  • Fever
  • Wheezing
These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties. Almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday."

While RSV is not typically considered a life-threatening virus, it can be very dangerous for young children and the elderly. In fact, RSV is the leading cause of bronchiolitis – an infection of the small airways in the lungs – in children under one.

This dramatic increase in RSV cases across Oklahoma has forced health experts to reexamine the risk factors that could be contributing to the spread of the virus. After careful analysis, a few key facts emerged:

First, climate change is likely playing a role in the increased incidence of RSV outbreaks. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity make it easier for the virus to spread, and Oklahoma's record-breaking temperatures this past summer put residents at an even greater risk.

Second, more people are engaging in activities that put them at risk of contracting RSV, such as visiting friends and family members who have not been vaccinated or practicing good hygiene habits.

Finally, the potential emergence of a new strain of RSV has also been identified as a possible contributing factor to the increase in cases.

In response to these findings, Oklahoma health officials are taking steps to reduce the spread of RSV. For example, vaccinations for children under two years old are strongly encouraged, and school districts are implementing additional safety protocols. They are requiring masks and handwashing among students and staff to minimize exposure.

Additionally, testing for RSV is now available at select hospitals and urgent care centers throughout the state. The hope is that by taking these preventive measures now, we can reduce the number of cases and hospitalizations associated with this virus.

Fox News 25 reports,

The state health department is now temporarily allowing adult hospital beds to be used for pediatric care."

Dr. Cameron Mantor, the Chief Medical Officer at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, said,

This is clearly putting stress on our system. It's making us have to consider cancelling elective surgical cases because we have kids that have respiratory diseases that need to be admitted to the hospital, and we simply don't have room for that currently. We have about 275 children's beds in the Oklahoma Children's Hospital."

Fortunately, there are several things that parents can do to protect their children from RSV:

  • Wash hands often and thoroughly
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Keep surfaces clean
  • Additionally, if your child does contract RSV, be sure to seek medical attention right away.

Health experts urge parents to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to protect their children from RSV.

In the meantime, Oklahoma officials will closely monitor the situation and look for ways to reduce the number of RSV cases in the state. And while taking action now, it is essential to remember that RSV is a virus that can be managed and, hopefully, one day, eliminated with the proper preventive measures.

The health of Oklahoma's children is of utmost importance, and every parent is responsible for protecting their children from getting infected with RSV. Only time will tell if the number of RSV cases in Oklahoma decrease, but with the proper preventative measures – and a little vigilance – it is possible to reduce the risk.

Let me know what you think. Can Oklahomans finally rid themselves of this nasty virus?

