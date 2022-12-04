Adderall shortage leaves Americans struggling to cope

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you or someone you know is struggling with Adderall addiction, please seek professional help. Adderall misuse can have serious consequences and should be addressed by a medical professional.

The Adderall shortage is affecting millions of Americans.Photo byPhoto by Haley Lawrence on Unsplash

KEY Takeaways:

  • Patients are struggling to find a way to cope, as Adderall is the only medication that helps them control their ADHD symptoms.
  • The drug, which is used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), is in short supply due to increased demand and manufacturing problems. This has left many people struggling to find a way to cope, as Adderall is the only medication that helps them control their ADHD symptoms.
  • The shortage has caused Adderall prices to skyrocket, leaving patients with little choice but to pay more for the medication they need to live their everyday lives.
  • Some patients have had difficulty finding pharmacies with enough stock of Adderall to meet their needs, forcing them to search multiple pharmacies or travel long distances to fill their prescriptions.
  • The shortage has also impacted doctors' abilities to prescribe Adderall to their patients who need it, making it harder for some people with ADHD to get the medication they require

Americans struggle to cope with the Adderall shortage as the country heads into the second month without an ample drug supply. On October 12, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared on its website:

a shortage of the immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR...."

The FDA also wrote

FDA is in frequent communication with all manufacturers of amphetamine mixed salts, and one of those companies, Teva, is experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays. Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.

Adderall is the only medication that helps many people control their ADHD symptoms, and the short supply has left many people struggling to find a way to cope.

The shortage of Adderall is a major issue for many Americans. People who depend on the drug to treat their ADHD symptoms have been struggling to find alternative treatments or new prescriptions. There are also significant economic and social implications, as Adderall is now more expensive and harder to find.

In San Diego, Paradise Hills resident Jackie Meader said,

Frustration is the first word that comes to mind. It’s been incredibly difficult."

And Fairlee C. Fabrett, director of training and staff development for the child and adolescent division at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts, told the New York Times

The people that depend on the medication for daily functioning, for going to work, for being a good mother, for going to class, are struggling.

The shortage began in 2022 when an increase in demand combined with production issues caused the drug's availability to drop significantly. In addition, the problem was exacerbated by a shift in supply chains due to the pandemic. This left many people without access to their preferred medication. To make matters worse, manufacturers responded by raising prices and limiting distribution, making it even more difficult for patients to get their hands on the drug.

The lack of access has led to desperate measures from some patients, including trying to purchase drugs from overseas pharmacies or seeking out black market dealers. However, this often comes with serious risks, as these supplies may not be safe or effective.

The situation has left many patient advocacy groups calling for government action to help alleviate the problem. But unfortunately, these efforts have yielded few results as there are no clear solutions to the shortage's underlying cause: increased demand and manufacturing problems.

In response, some states have taken steps to increase access by creating emergency prescription programs and allowing pharmacists more leeway in prescribing alternative medications when Adderall is not available. Still, it seems that until these underlying issues can be remedied, Americans will continue to struggle with the Adderall shortage.

The Adderall shortage has also negatively impacted students' performance in school. Many students have reported that they cannot focus or stay focused in class and have been forced to miss school days to get their Adderall prescriptions filled.

This has put pressure on teachers, who are being asked to deal with many students with ADHD symptoms in their classrooms. As the situation continues, many are worried that it will affect performance and graduation rates across the country.

Many experts believe this shortage is another example of how an inadequate healthcare system burdens patients and their families. With policymakers focused mainly on other urgent priorities like addressing the pandemic, these concerns have been largely overlooked as millions grapple with day-to-day challenges associated with Adderall shortages.

Overall, these situations highlight how vulnerable people become when they depend on a specific treatment or prescription drug that suddenly becomes unavailable. Moving forward, we need better systems to ensure patients continue accessing critical medications regardless of unforeseen availability or demand level changes.

Let me know what you think. Have you or anyone you know been affected by the Adderall shortage?

Edy Zoo is an author who writes about social subjects.

