Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs

The worryingly high number of women being drugged in nightclubs across Nashville is a cause for concern.

Photo by Photo by Sam Mar on Unsplash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.

Victims have reported slipping into unconscious states after attending these establishments, with reports suggesting that they had been unknowingly given drugs or alcohol.

The Nashville Scene reports that Rohypnol or flunitrazepam, GHB, and ketamine are used in the crimes. They say,

All three drugs can cause sedation, hypnosis or sleep, not to mention anterograde amnesia — meaning a person affected can't form a new memory while under the drug's influence."

With this form of assault often going unreported, it is hard to determine the issue's scale accurately. However, despite efforts to create a safer nightlife environment for women, the risk of this happening remains a real concern for many female club-goers in Nashville.

Police are urging women to be cautious when going out. And there are several ways that women can protect themselves when going out. First, never leave your drink unattended or accept a beverage from someone you do not know well. Always watch your drink, and don't let anyone else buy you drinks. Finally, seek medical attention immediately if you feel something isn't right.

It's also important to travel in groups and look out for each other. Make sure your friends know where you are going and when you will return. Don't go off alone with someone that you don't know well.

If you are a drugging victim, it's crucial to seek help immediately. Go to a hospital or call the police and report what happened. Afterward, reach out to The Metro Office of Family Safety who recommends contacting them

If you have been sexually assaulted within the last 120 hours, you may choose to receive a free forensic exam (or rape kit). It is best to receive an exam as quickly after the assault as possible.

Before receiving this exam, it’s best if you: Do not shower or bathe. Do not eat or drink. Do not brush your teeth. Keep the clothes and/or bedding from the assault, and do not wash them. Bring them with you to the exam

It's also important to keep track of any expenses related to the attack, such as medical bills or lost wages, as you may be able to file a compensation claim.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with these crimes, but police are working hard to find the perpetrators.

In the meantime, Nashville has taken several steps to make its clubs safer. For example, bartenders are being trained to recognize the signs of someone who has been drugged. And take necessary precautions, such as not serving them any more alcohol or offering medical assistance if needed.

Additionally, security staff has been instructed to be on the lookout for any suspicious behavior, such as someone seemingly being dragged away by an unknown person. Nashville's police force has also increased patrols in areas where clubs are located to help deter any drugging incidents from occurring.

Nashville must continue to take steps towards creating a safer nightlife environment for its citizens, particularly for women. While there is no way to guarantee absolute safety, preventive measures can help club-goers feel safer and more secure while out.

The police department is working hard to identify and arrest those responsible for these crimes, but they need your help. If you or someone you know has been a victim of drugging in Nashville, please report it to the police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this article as more information becomes available. In the meantime, be aware and stay safe in Nashville.

Please share this article so that as many people as possible can be warned about this issue.