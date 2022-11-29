Opinion: The GOP is the party of washed-up celebrities turned politicians

Donald Trump, Kanye West, Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker, and Mike Lindell have one thing in common: their 15 minutes of fame is up. And to stay relevant, they have turned to politics. Additionally, they brought their eccentricity into the party of Reagan.

History whispers of a time when Republicans blossomed under the careful tutelage of solid Christian morals. There are echoes in the pages of antiquity where being a Conservative represented the practical ideals and definition of a true American – one devoted entirely to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

And equally, one who believed that all men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights. After all, the GOP was the party whose clear disapproval of slavery abolished the entire institution.

Still, although mythical sounding, the above-mentioned is true about the Republican Party. In a word, they were the Party of eloquence and civic duty; nay, they were the vanguard of the DON'T TREAD ON ME movement.

However, gone are the days when at the helm of this party were individuals like Garfield or Eisenhower – men with principle and conviction. Now they thrive under the trendy guidance of has-been celebrities. Alas! How the mighty have fallen.

These relic celebrities are infusing the GOP with bizarre ideas. One by one, they have emerged as firebrands of controversial policy proposals and extreme views.

Trump has touted his support for torture techniques and building a wall along the Mexican border. CNN wrote,

I've spoken as recently as twenty-four hours ago, with people at the highest level of intelligence, and I asked them the question," Trump said. "Does it work? Does torture work? And the answer was yes. Absolutely."

In addition, West posted statements on Twitter expressing anti-Semitic beliefs. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported,

Ye continues to amplify antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories. During an interview on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs" series that was posted and then removed on October 16, Ye repeatedly blamed "Jewish media" and "Jewish Zionists" for numerous alleged misdeeds, stating that "Jewish people have owned the Black voice" and that "the Jewish community, especially in the music industry… they'll take us and milk us till we die."

At the same time, Walker endorsed Trump's insistence that President Obama wasn't born in America. And Lindell has openly expressed election fraud sentiments. According to CNN,

In a series of so-called documentaries, Lindell has advanced an increasingly outlandish theory that foreign hackers broke into the computer systems of election offices like Clark County to switch votes – in what he has described as the "biggest cyber-crime in world history."

To him, the Left has nefarious motives to fraudulently reshape the nation into something unrecognizable from its founding principles.

With each passing day, it becomes more evident that their political hijinks will spell doom for Conservatives. They are pushing radical policies rooted in fear-mongering rhetoric about immigrants and minorities; vicious attacks on those who dare to oppose them; and outlandish claims about conspiracies carried out by shadowy elites within the deep state.

And with every rant or public appearance, it seems clear that their vanity drives them to seek even greater levels of attention from a bewildered populace. But, unfortunately, their obsession with fame has blinded them to reality. As a result, they have clearly lost touch with what truly matters most: putting country before self and serving others rather than oneself alone.

Is it any wonder, then, that the future of Conservatism seems to be further out of reach? As a party founded on principles in contradistinction to these celebrity idols – equal rights for all and special privileges not based upon race or ethnicity – shouldn't the Party instead be seeking a return to authentic leadership by principled men who embrace its core values rather than seek their notoriety at every turn?

What made Republicans successful after Bill Clinton entered office was their ability to outshine White House scandals while retaining a respectful façade at all costs. Unfortunately, today's Conservatives learn nothing from their history except how much jawing still trumps smart.

Let's face it: Conservatives would be more effective if they recognized that these celebrity entertainers are unfit for the limelight. And instead, they should give their attention to politicians who at least understand the central role of government in our society.

So before we allow Conservatism to continue teetering on its bold edge, let's acknowledge how harmful this type of obstination and drama can ultimately be to our country.

Not just as a political party but, most importantly, as individual citizens terrified by an increasingly radicalized shift away from even mild civility and reasonableness.

If true leadership is lacking, then perhaps reality TV personalities are better suited for stardom than politics. But, we owe ourselves—and future generations—more earnest consideration anyways!

Let me know what you think in the comments. Can the Republicans turn around the party?

