Opinion: The weight of Elon Musk’s personality is too heavy to bear for Twitter

Twitter continues to plummet under the leadership of Elon Musk. Photo by Photo by Jorge Urosa

A month has passed since Elon Musk did what many believed was impossible: he bought Twitter. First, the larger-than-life billionaire said in April that he would purchase the social media company. Then, after a series of hurdles and possible backouts, he succeeded.

Almost immediately, a whirlwind of backlash followed. Celebrities started closing their accounts and heading elsewhere. For example, Shonda Rhimes, creator of hit shows like Grey's Anatomy, tweeted,

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye"

Likewise, advertisers, cautiously inspecting Elon’s every move, stopped advertising on Twitter. And employees started criticizing and protesting Mr. Musk’s unorthodox way of running a business.

That was when it happened. Elon’s idiosyncratic personality came to the forefront. He countered with a three-pronged attack: one against celebrities; one against advertisers; and (more importantly) one against employees.

In a defiant act, Mr. Musk started alienating the groups mentioned above. Celebrities didn’t have to worry about closing their accounts. Elon would do that for them, suspending the accounts for whatever time he wanted. Also, advertisers didn’t have to worry about his actions. Elon would flaunt in their faces how he was willing to institute the suspended accounts of purveyors of Radical Right ideologies. Finally, he would retaliate against his employees in the cruelest of ways. He would indiscriminately fire anyone he wanted with the slightest justification.

And so, the once-considered “public square” by Jack Dorsey (Twitter’s founder) has now become a modern version of the Roman Coliseum, according to Newsweek. Employees are thrown to the lions like the ancients in this social space. And few can do anything about it.

Of course, it’s human nature to view Elon’s actions as monstrous as Nero’s or Caligula’s – even though both preceded the Roman Coliseum. However, one has to understand the unnatural force known as Elon Musk.

Here’s a man whose background is dissimilar to his employees while simultaneously equaled. Sure, the majority of Twitter’s employees aren’t billionaires. Yet, Mr. Musk wasn’t always one either.

In 1989 after arriving in Saskatchewan, Canada, the eccentric magnate got his hands dirty working odd jobs at a farm and lumber mill. So, while remotely buried in his memory, he has to occasionally remember the hardships of being at the bottom of the totem pole.

Yet, I can hear the critics now: fine, he knows something about hard work. What about social issues? I am glad you asked. Elon was born during the full swing of the oppressive apartheid in South Africa.

He was raised in it, not as a participant of the despotic segregation, but as the son of an anti-apartheid Progressive Party, who criticized apartheid any moment he could. So, it’s fair to say that he understands social issues.

Still, his disposition and temperament are erratic. And they rub his employees wrong. Alas! I know why. Mr. Musk is a consequence of Twitter. To continue the Roman comparison, he is like Emperor Commodus, who grew up watching the gladiators. At length, he desired to be like them and often fought with them.

Elon being far removed from his days of working the farm or seeing anti-apartheid protests, has forgotten that he belongs to a class of billionaires. He is no longer with the people. He is above the people. And being above the people, he is expected to dance to the tune of the people. He serves them. He can’t be woke. The people are woke.

His antics of carrying a sink around the office are not the behavior of a billionaire. The people behave like that – not the boss. He needs to understand this, or else Twitter will be run into the ground.

In closing, Elon Musk bought Twitter, the supposed “public square.” Congratulations! Now, he cannot be the loudest voice. His part was done. Now, he either gives the voice back to the people or risks setting the entire square ablaze. What will it be, Mr. Musk?

Let me know your thoughts. Will Twitter die like Myspace? Or will there be a resurgence of the social media company?