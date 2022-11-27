Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party office

Early voting for the December 6 runoff between Walker and Warnock is underway in Georgia. Photo by Photo by Element5 Digita

With early voting underway in Georgia for the December 6 runoff, the threat of violence looms over the Democratic Party’s office in Columbus. Confidential sources confirm that there are metal detectors, pat downs, and belonging inspections to enter the building.

This has been in place in response to the vicious attack on Paul Pelosi. He is the former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi’s husband. He was savagely bludgeoned with a hammer by an assailant. Mr. Pelosi did survive and is recuperating.

The lockdown is also inspired by a mail truck set on fire ten miles southwest of Albany, Georgia. That mail truck possibly transported “43 outstanding ballots in the county [Baker County]," according to Investigators who speculated that the vehicle was set ablaze because of the ballots.

Another reason for the lockdown is that an anonymous source says that “a few [of] Walker supporters harass volunteers and refuse to leave the premises.” With the increasing polarity along political parties, radicalized members of both sides have become violent. Political tolerance has eroded throughout the cities of the country. And aggression has become the norm.

The Journal of Democracy says,

From death threats against previously anonymous bureaucrats and public-health officials to a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor and the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, acts of political violence in the United States have skyrocketed in the last five years.”

Political sadism and bloodshed are becoming as American as apple pie. And the nation isn’t doing much to curtail this reality. Instead, extremists from both camps seem to push the envelope further to the edge. Unfortunately, Columbus is now becoming a center for Georgia extremists.

Herschel Walker faces incumbent senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election. The race was too close to call during the midterms, with no clear winner. As Georgia residents gear up for a second election, violent threats are increasing. But, outside of the few harassers - supposed followers of Walker - nothing else has been reported. Hopefully, Georgians can peacefully partake in their right to vote.

Let me know what you think in the comments. Why are extremists targeting the Democratic Party’s office in Columbus, Georgia?