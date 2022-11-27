88,966 World Cup fans fill Lusail Stadium to watch Messi and Argentina beat Mexico 2-0

Argentina's La Albiceleste advances past Mexico's El Tri in the World Cup games. Photo by Photo by Pixabay

The pressure was on from the start of the game as the Argentinian national team, La Albiceleste, had to win today or be eliminated from the World Cup. So as the players stepped onto the pitch of Lusail Stadium in Qatar, their faces didn't hide their edgy look.

Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22, in what many soccer commentators and fans call one of the greatest upsets in the game's history. So naturally, a loss today would mean that the Albiceleste would be eliminated from the World Cup.

From the first whistle, Mexico demonstrated a determination to eliminate the Argentinians. They were attacking ferociously. However, the Albiceleste held them at bay. Similarly, when the Argentinians attacked, El Tri would repel their advance.

And so, the game went with a back-and-forth without any team scoring. By half-time, the score was still 0-0.

After returning to the pitch, Mexico didn't seem as energized as in the first half. The relentless guarding was straining players. Thus, the defense began to lack.

By minute 64, Messi took advantage of the lackluster defense and scored Argentina's first goal. He did so in a fashion that is typical of his scoring style. He received a pass just outside the box. Without anyone near him, Messi launched a left-footed shot that beat Memo Ochoa. And so, Argentina went up 1-0.

Of course, this placed pressure on Mexico to score. They tried to revitalize the team by doing several substitutions. Argentina did the same. However, the Mexican defense was tired out. They barely kept the same rhythm.

Again, Argentina took advantage of this. At minute 87, Enzo Fernandez struck the ball into the upper right corner of the net. Albiceleste was up 2-0, effectively sealing the game's fate.

Mexico put up a good fight, but the Argentinians had a determination that went beyond the defensive skills of the Mexicans. Messi and his team had to win.

Mexico will face a similar do-or-die situation on Wednesday, November 30, when they face Saudi Arabia's team. Hopefully, El Tri can show a parallel resolve against the Saudis as the Argentinians showed against Mexico.